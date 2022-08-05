Top Frozen Food Brands (Companies) In India | IMARC Group

Indian Frozen Foods Manufacturers

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen foods are food products that are preserved under low temperatures and used over a long period. The primary purpose of these foods is to make the cooking process easier for consumers and have a longer shelf life. It comprises various food products, including ready meals, vegetables and fruits, potatoes, meat, poultry, seafood, and soup. It further includes packaged ready-to-eat foods, bakeries, snacks, and desserts. The major Indian users of frozen food products, including frozen vegetables and fruits, potatoes, and non-veg products, are hotels, caterers, restaurants, and fast-food chains. The Indian frozen foods market reached a value of INR 124.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 306.61 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2022-2027.

The market for frozen food in India witnessed a sudden rise in sales due to the panic experienced by consumers with the fear of a worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Frozen food items and other essentials were the immediate food products sold in the initial days of the nationwide lockdown due to their longer shelf life. However, the market witnessed a downfall due to a reduced workforce in production plants. Considering the necessity of food products, government bodies in India eventually allowed the manufacturing of edible products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The increasing demand for frozen and convenience food items is encouraging manufacturers to launch new products in the market. The digitalization of the retail industry is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players in India. Several manufacturers are investing heavily in cold chain infrastructure to strengthen the demand for frozen food in the country. The hectic lifestyles and expanding working populations worldwide have played a crucial role in the consumption of frozen foods, thus catalyzing the base of the market players in the region. Besides, improving palates and inflating disposable incomes of the masses are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the manufacturers in India are focusing on new product developments, innovations, and partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market.

Top Companies in Indian Frozen Foods Market:

• McCain Foods

• Venky’s

• Mother Dairy

• Godrej Tyson Ltd.

• Hyfun Foods

• Al Kabeer Group

• Innovative Foods (Sumeru)

