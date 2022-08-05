$17.24 Billion Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Rise at +16.9% CAGR by 2028 - Market is Fueled by Superb Nutritional Value, Healthy Fatty Acid, Protein Composition of Hemp Globally | Historic Data, Share, Industry Emerging Trends by FnF

[232+ Pages Report]According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Industrial Hemp Market size & share revenue is predicted to grow to about USD 17.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 16.9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are HempMedsBrasil, Hemp, Inc., Valley Bio Ltd., HempFlax B.V., American Cannabis Company, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd., Boring Hemp Company, Ecofiber Industries Operations, Marijuana Company of America, Inc., Terra Tech Corp., CBD Biotechnology Co., American Hemp, Botanical Genetics, LLC, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Industrial Hemp Market By Application Prospects (Paper, Personal Care, Automotive, Textiles, Food & Beverages, Animal Care, Furniture, Construction Materials, and Others), By Product Prospects (Fiber, Shivs, and Seeds) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Hemp Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17.24 billion by 2030."

The report analyses the Industrial Hemp market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Industrial Hemp market.

What is Industrial Hemp? How big is the Industrial Hemp Industry?

Market Overview:

Industrial hemp is a cultivar of the plant Cannabis sativa that is utilized for a range of industrial and personal purposes. Hemp fiber, hemp oil, and hemp seeds are some of its by-products. Because of their high nutritional content, antioxidant, and anti-microbial qualities, these biodegradable compounds are widely employed in a variety of industries, including personal care products, textiles, animal feed, and others. Industrial hemp, as a fast-growing plant, provides a sustainable and renewable raw material for the manufacture of a variety of products, including fuel, plastic, and paper.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Industrial Hemp market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.9% between 2022 and 2030.

between 2022 and 2030. The Industrial Hemp market size was worth around US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 17.24 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By application prospects, Personal care products have the highest market share and are predicted to increase at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

By product prospects, the fiber segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region leads the industrial hemp industry, contributing to more than 33% of global sales.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Industrial Hemp Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Industrial Hemp market include,

HempMedsBrasil

Hemp Inc.

Valley Bio Ltd.

HempFlax B.V.

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

American Cannabis Company

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd.

Boring Hemp Company

Ecofiber Industries Operations

Terra Tech Corp.

CBD Biotechnology Co.

American Hemp

Botanical Genetics LLC

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Hemp's excellent nutritional value, as well as its healthy fatty acid and protein composition, is boosting demand for hemp supplements. Hemp fiber's high absorbency makes it useful for animal bedding, personal hygiene, and oil & gas clean-up uses. Furthermore, rising product demand from the paper, textile, and building materials markets due to good aesthetic and acoustic features will drive global industrial hemp market expansion. Hemp-based products are environmentally friendly, renewable, and connected with less toxic ways of production. Paper made from hemp fiber requires fewer chemicals to be processed than paper made from wood pulp.

As a result, increased consumer knowledge of product benefits is expected to boost the market growth. However, businesses that offer hemp and hemp-derived goods must follow various regulatory rules around the world. While countries around the world have varying degrees of legality for different forms of hemp, the tight regulatory requirements governing the cultivation and sale of industrial hemp across many states within the same country may be difficult for producers and consumers to comply with. Furthermore, the legislation governing hemp possessing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) varies greatly, adding to the complexity associated with the commodity's trading.

Industrial Hemp Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous influence on brick-and-mortar enterprises, compelling them to relocate to digital platforms, resulting in a significant supply and demand imbalance for hemp-based items. However, rising consumer awareness of hemp's therapeutic properties has bolstered market growth in recent times. Furthermore, expanded legalization legislation in key nations fueled the global industrial hemp market expansion throughout the epidemic.

Industrial Hemp Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial hemp market is segregated on the basis of application prospects, product prospects, and region.

By application prospects, the market is divided into paper, personal care, automotive, textiles, food & beverages, animal care, furniture, construction materials, and others. Personal care products have the highest market share and are predicted to increase at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period. By product prospects, the market is divided into fiber, shivs, and seeds. The fiber segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific dominates the global industrial hemp market, accounting for more than 32% of worldwide sales. India, China, Japan, Australia, Korea, Thailand, and New Zealand are all strongly engaged in the production and use of industrial hemp and its by-products such as seeds, fiber, oil, and hurds. Increasing global product demand, as well as advancements in technology and innovation, is making harvesting easier for planters and thereby transforming the face of hemp cultivation in the region.

Over the forecast period, the regional market is expected to be driven by the rising consumption of hemp-based food items and supplements in developing countries with a growing geriatric population.

Recent Industry Developments:

October 2020: Diamonds is a new CBD product from Hemp Inc. that is produced from golden-hued high CBD and gives the same results as 92 percent and 98.7 percent pure CBD.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industrial Hemp industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industrial Hemp Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industrial Hemp Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Hemp Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Hemp Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.24 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players HempMedsBrasil, Hemp, Inc., Valley Bio Ltd., HempFlax B.V., American Cannabis Company, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd., Boring Hemp Company, Ecofiber Industries Operations, Marijuana Company of America, Inc., Terra Tech Corp., CBD Biotechnology Co., American Hemp, Botanical Genetics, LLC, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, and Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd., among others Key Segment By Application Prospects, By Product Prospects, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Industrial Hemp market is segmented as follows:

By Application Prospects

Paper

Personal Care

Automotive

Textiles

Food & Beverages

Animal Care

Furniture

Construction Materials

Others

By Product Prospects

Fiber

Shivs

Seeds

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application Prospects, Product Prospects, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

