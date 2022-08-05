Recycled PET Market Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for recycled PET from various end-use industries is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Recycled PET Market Size – USD 9.25 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Shifting consumer behavior toward sustainability.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) market size was USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for recycled PET from various end-use industries coupled with shift toward sustainability are some key factors driving market revenue growth.Increasing consumer support of sustainability and focus on circular economy are driving high demand for sustainable packaging. Major companies are undertaking initiatives for promoting the circular economy.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Placon, Clear Path Recycling, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, MG Chemicals, Verdeco Recycling, Loop Industries, Inc., PolyQuest, Inc., Phoenix Technologies Inc., Evergreen, and Biffa.

Some Key Highlights

Flakes segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for rPET for various end-use applications such as food-grade packaging, film reels, automobile seats and covers, conveyor belts, and Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is a key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Majority of recycled PET flakes produced are utilized for staple fiber applications such as upholstery, clothing and texturized yarn, among others in the textile sector owing to environmental sustainability. Recycled PET is lighter than various alternatives of raw materials such as glass, emissions during production using rPET is significantly lesser than from other virgin materials, and demand is high in the Fast Moving Consumer Good (FMCG) market.

Clear segment revenue is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. Ease of bottle-to-bottle recycling, durable packaging, reduced carbon footprint, and low energy consumption for manufacturing are some of the major factors expected to drive demand for clear recycled PET during the forecast period. Clear packaging enables consumers to inspect the product before buying thereby increasing sales. Durability, light weigh, and the protective nature of rPET are key factors attributing to growing demand in various industries such as FMCG, and for packaging of personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global recycled PET market on the basis of type, product, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Flakes

Chips

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Clear

Colored

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Bottles & containers

Films & sheets

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Bottles & containers

Fiber

Strapping

Sheet & film

Others

