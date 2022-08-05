Indian Toys Market Research Report 2022-2022, Demand, Growth (12.6%), Share, Size, Business Opportunity, and Forecast

India Toys Market Research Report

Toys are playthings that help in recreating a sense of shape, shading, surface, taste, and sound in kids as part of their overall development. It plays a significant role in developing a child's mind by improving their thought process and decision-making ability. It aids in acquiring logical and reasoning skills, boosts the intelligence quotient (IQ), increases motor development, enhances concentration and creativity, and promotes personality and communication skills. Toys are generally made using wood, metal, textiles, polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-derived polymers, and technical plastics like polyamide, polycarbonate, or polymethyl methacrylate. From dolls, balls, and rubber ducky to bicycles, trains, and airplanes, toys cover a wide range of activities.

Market Demand:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Toys Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Indian Toys Market Size reached a value of US$ 1.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.73 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2027.

The Indian market is majorly driven by the benefits offered by toys on children's cognitive development. In line with this, parents' increased interest toward green toys and the resurgence of conventional toys are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of traditional recreational activities among younger generations is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, numerous companies are actively shifting their product offerings by launching e-stores and retailing products through e-commerce platforms, thus catalyzing the demand for toys. Moreover, the commercialization of movies and cartoon characters and improvements in the content and functionality of toys are propelling the market.

Indian Toys Market Trends:

The acceptance of toys by parents to foster the creative development of their children's brainpower has favorably influenced the demand for toys. Various educational institutions have begun to use educational toys to improve their teaching approaches and provide learners with a more involved learning experience. Besides this, the rising demand for toy subscription services and tech toys is strengthening the market. Additionally, leading players are introducing innovative toys manufactured using biodegradable polymers like plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Other factors, including the growing concerns among parents about the social and emotional development of their child, the preference for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys offered by playschools, and several initiatives undertaken by the government of various countries to introduce toys based on culture, ethos, and local folklore and heroes, are also expected to provide a boost to the product demand.

IndianToys Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Funskool

• Lego

• Mattel

• Hasbro

Market Breakup by Toy Type:

• Plush Toys

• Electronic Toys

• Games and Puzzles

• Construction and Building Toys

• Dolls

• Ride-Ons

• Sports and Outdoor Play Toys

• Infant/Pre-school Toys

• Activity Toys

• Other Toys

Market Breakup by Gender:

• Unisex Toys

• Toys for Girls

• Toys for Boys

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Super Markets and Hyper Markets

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Maharashtra

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Gujarat

• Delhi

• Other States

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



