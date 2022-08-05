Pipe Market to Garner USD 162,019.88 Million by 2029 with Regional Analysis and Industry Growth
Pipe market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 162,019.88 million by 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pipe Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 162,019.88 million by 2029.
The pipe is a hollow tube shaped structure composed of varying materials such as metals, steel, aluminium, plastics, concrete and others. These are used to provide a covering to the streaming water or liquid substances. Pipes are used for both domestic and commercial purposes. Pipes are available in different diameter sizes and are used by various end user verticals like oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater, residential, commercial, HVAC, automotive, food processing and others. Pipes allow easy transportation of liquid substances and their protective layer allows contamination free streamlining of these liquid substances. This pipe market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
This market research report has been organized with the most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to this industry. The report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for a complete understanding of the market. Besides, this report also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Pipe Market Includes:
Aliaxis Group S.A., Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG , Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Wienerberger AG, Plasticos Ferro,S.L.U., Orbia, Advanced Drainage System, Supreme.Co.In., Agru, Northwest Pipe Company, CPM Drainage Group, Xinjiang Guotong Pipeline Co.,Ltd, Thompson Pipe Group., Finolex Industries Ltd., Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Forterra Inc., Old Castle Precast Inc., Oka Corporation Bhd., and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation among other local players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
For instance,
In October, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced that it is supplying Vertua, its ground-breaking lower carbon concrete, for the construction of Warsaw’s P180 office building, a sustainable project that prioritizes the environment and wellbeing of its occupants. CEMEX was the first company to introduce a carbon-neutral concrete. This development helps company to increase their reach to more areas
In March 2021, Netafim, the global leader of precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects and part of the Orbia community of companies, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dutch turn-key greenhouse project provider Gakon Horticultural Projects. This development helps the company to increase revenue and production capacity
Key Market Segments:
Global pipe market is segmented on the basis of product, pipe size, application, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, global pipe market is segmented into steel, plastics and concrete pipe. In 2022, plastics segment is expected to dominate in global pipe market as plastics-based pipes are light-weighted and resistant to corrosion, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of pipe size, global pipe market is segmented into upto ½ inches, ½ to 1 inch, 1 to 2 inches, 2-5 inches, 5-10 inches, 10-20 inches and above 20 inches. In 2022, 2-5 inches plastics-based pipes are expected to dominate in global pipe market as it is readily used in agricultural sector, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of application, global pipe market is segmented into building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture. In 2022, building is expected to dominate in global pipe market as it needs water supply, gas supply and drainage system, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of distribution channel, global pipe market is segmented into direct selling and retail selling. In 2022, retail selling is expected to dominate in global pipe market as in retail selling there is greater inventory option and greater sales potential, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
Global Pipe Market Country Level Analysis
Global pipe market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, pipe size, application, and distribution channel.
The countries covered in the Global pipe market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.
In 2022, Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the pipe market due to growing investments in infrastructures and construction activities which resulted in renovations and remodelling activities and the demand for pipes increased.
In Global, the pipe market is dominated by China in the Asia-pacific region due to growing investments construction activities. In U.S., growing investments in infrastructures and construction activities is proven to boost the demand of pipes in industrial and residential sector. Where as in Germany, increasing usages of pipe for both domestic and commercial applications is boosting the pipe demand among end users in the country.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Growth in the Pipe industry
Global pipe market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for pipe market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in infant formula regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pipe market. The data is available for historic period 2012 to 2020.
Reasons for Get Pipe Market Report
This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth.
It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors.
It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Pipe Market.
This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It is split into six chapters: research scope, included manufacturers, and market segments by type, Pipe market segments by application, study aims, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: This section is divided into three chapters: industry trends, growth rates of major producers, and production assessments.
Pipe Market Share by Manufacturer: Other chapters include the company’s expansion strategies and merger and acquisition, products provided by significant manufacturers, locations covered, and headquarters distribution, as well as production, revenue, and price analyses.
Market Size by Type: The price, production value market share, and production market share by kind are all investigated.
Market Size by Application: This section includes a market consumption study of Pipe by application.
Profiles of Players: The leading players in the global Pipe market are analysed based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Pipe Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It examines the client, the distributor, the Pipe market value chain, and the sales channel.
Market Forecast – Production Side: The writers focused on production and production value forecasts, important producers forecasts, and production and production value forecasts by type in this section of the study.
Customization Available: Global Pipe Market
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
