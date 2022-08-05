5G in Healthcare Global Market Estimated To Grow At 64% Rate

5G In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global 5G in Healthcare Market Report by The Business Research Company covers 5G in healthcare market size, drivers, key players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G in healthcare market size is expected to grow from $0.25 billion in 2021 to $0.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.64%. The global 5G in healthcare market share is expected to reach $2.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 63.90%. The increasing adoption of telehealth is significantly driving the 5G in healthcare market growth.

Key Trends In The 5G in Healthcare Market

According to the 5G in healthcare market analysis, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Technological advancements include the use of the 5G network in healthcare to test and bring a new solution that can improve and transform patient care. Major companies operating in the 5G in the healthcare market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2020, Verizon, a telecom company based in the USA, and Emory Healthcare, a healthcare system based in the USA, formed a strategic partnership to create and test 5G Ultra-Wideband-enabled use cases that could revolutionize the healthcare market. As part of the collaboration, Verizon provides the 5G Ultra-Wideband service to the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub (EHIH), making it the USA’s first 5G healthcare innovation center. EHIH is a healthcare advancement and commercialization program dedicated to enhancing the healthcare provider experience and patient care.

Overview Of The 5G in Healthcare Market

The 5G in the healthcare market consists of the sale of 5G technology and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to 5G technology and services used by healthcare institutions for telehealth, data management, real-time remote monitoring, and other applications. 5G technologies and services provide faster connectivity, lower latency, and increased bandwidth for improved patient care. 5G widens the huge potential for healthcare stakeholders to restructure, transition to holistic data-driven individualized care, improve medical resource use, provide convenience in care delivery, and increase patient value.



5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Services, Connectivity

• By Type: Data Transmission, Wearable Devices, Telediagnosis, Telemonitoring, Telerobotic Surgery, Others

• By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others

• By Geography: The global 5G in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson, T-Mobile, Cisco, Telus, Telit, Orange SA, Telefónica, BT Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm, NTT DOCOMO, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Company, China Mobile Limited, SK Telecom, Airtel, Sierra Wireless, Swisscom, Sequans, and Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

5G in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 5G in healthcare market. The market report analyzes 5G in healthcare market size, 5G in healthcare market growth drivers, 5G in healthcare market segments, 5G in healthcare market major players, 5G in healthcare market growth across geographies, and 5G in healthcare market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 5G in healthcare market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

