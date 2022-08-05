EMU Faculty of Dentistry Awaits New Students in Its Modern Building Equipped with the Latest Technology

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry is awaiting its new students in the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester in its modern building equipped with advanced technological devices and equipment at world standards. EMU Faculty of Dentistry is a member of the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE), which sets the standards of dentistry education throughout the European Continent and supports member faculties in terms of education quality. ADEE has 149 universities from 42 countries in Europe, and only 4 universities from Turkey, namely Hacettepe University, Yeditepe University, Istanbul Aydın University and Altınbaş University. EMU Faculty of Dentistry is the first and only university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to have an ADEE membership.

Joint Program with the University of Health Sciences

Spaciously designed laboratories allow 50 students to work together at the same time in the modern building of EMU Faculty of Dentistry, which was built using the university’s own resources and without any contribution. EMU Faculty of Dentistry aims to train its new students as graduates with the skills to maximize the quality of life of individuals and society. The education period of the Dentistry Undergraduate Program, jointly implemented by EMU and the Republic of Turkey Health Sciences University, is 5 years. Students of the faculty are to receive English-medium training at EMU during the first two years of their study and then, complete the last three years of their study at Republic of Turkey Health Sciences University where they will receive Turkish-medium training before they graduate as successful dentists.

Equipped with the Latest Technology

EMU Faculty of Dentistry, which will bring up graduates with the most advanced and international standards of dentistry knowledge and skills, hosts Prosthetic Dentistry (Prosthetics) Preclinical and Endodontic (Filling and Root Canal Treatment) Preclinical laboratories, where students will receive practical training. Additionally, the faculty has a Polyclinic that will serve the public. At the same time, the Special Room, where surgery, x-rays and all other interventions can be performed in a single seat ensuring the comfort of our disabled and elderly citizens, is located in the modern and technological building of the EMU Faculty of Dentistry.