Insights Into The Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022

The Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market Report by TBRC covers butane gas cartridges market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022”, the butane gas cartridges market is expected to grow from $431.99 million in 2021 to $466.60 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The butane gas cartridge market share is expected to grow to $556.73 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. According to the butane gas cartridges market analysis, the increase in population density in urban areas across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Butane Gas Cartridges Market

Strategic collaborations are a key trend shaping the butane gas cartridges market outlook. Major companies operating in the butane gas cartridges sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2019, ITM Power, a UK-based company that manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions collaborated with Iwatani Corporation, a Japan-based industrial gases company that offers butane gas cartridges for the integration of multi-MW electrolyzer-based hydrogen energy systems in North America. Furthermore, in November 2020, Iwatani Corporation collaborated with Toyota, a Japan-based automotive manufacturer to bring seven new hydrogen refueling stations to Southern California.

Overview Of The Butane Gas Cartridges Market

The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of Propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Below 220g/Unit, 220-250 g/Unit, Above 250 g/Unit

• By Application: Medical, Stoves, Commercial, Others

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Chemical and Petrochemical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Others

• By Geography: The global butane gas cartridges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Taeyang Corp, Ultracare Products, Coleman, Aspire Industries, Marina Corporation, Kampa, Zhejiang Jinyu, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani Corporation, and Gasmate.

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of butane gas cartridges market.

