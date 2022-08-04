NEBRASKA, August 4 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, Governor’s Office, 402-471-1970

Major Scott Ingalsbe, National Guard, 402-309-8390

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Thanks Nebraska National Guard for Service in the Middle East

Gov. Ricketts speaks with Capt. Jared L. Baker (left), outgoing commander, 1057th Military Police Company,

and Capt. Grant J. Hewitt (right), inbound commander, 1057th MP Co., prior to their change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia Lamantia)

Gov. Ricketts (blue shirt); Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard (right of Gov. Ricketts); and Jim Cada, Nebraska’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (white shirt) with members of Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (photo courtesy of Capt. Brittney Truscott)

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission.

“Twenty-five years ago, Nebraskans in the National Guard rarely deployed overseas,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today, young women and men who join the Nebraska National Guard not only prepare to be deployed—they expect to be deployed. They’re eager to support U.S. military missions abroad, and they have the training and skills to take on major responsibilities. Congratulations to the first team of the 1057th Military Policy Company for completing a successful deployment. We pray for the safety and success of the second team as they carry on the great work of the Nebraska National Guard in the Middle East.”

Major General Daryl L. Bohac, Adjutant General of the NNG, joined the Governor in thanking members of the Guard for their excellent service.

“Although nowhere on our uniform does it say ‘Nebraska’ when we serve overseas with our U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force fellows, our Soldiers and Airmen of the Nebraska National Guard distinguish themselves through their skillful and dedicated service,” said Maj. Gen. Bohac. “They represent the people of our great state exceedingly well and make all of us proud.”

The 1057th Military Police Company has been providing law enforcement at Camp Arifjan. Given the large size of the base, people enter it every day to provide routine services such as delivering food and supplies or collecting trash. Everyone who works on the base—whether they are contractors, military personnel, State Department diplomats, or local service providers—requires background checks and regular screening. The Nebraska National Guard is performing this work at Camp Arifjan to secure the base and ensure law and order.

Currently, there are 425 Soldiers and Airmen from the Nebraska National Guard supporting U.S. military missions around the world. For updates on the Nebraska National Guard’s great work—both in Nebraska and around the world—follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/NebraskaNationalGuard.

More photos from the Governor’s visit to Camp Arifjan are available by clicking here.