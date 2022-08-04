NEBRASKA, August 4 - Media Contact:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2013. She passed away this afternoon as the result of a car crash.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full staff at midnight tomorrow.