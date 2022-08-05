Self-Healing Concrete Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.50 % With Size, Share, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyse the self-healing concrete market was valued at USD 42.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 380.36 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New report by Data Bridge Market Research titled, Self-Healing Concrete Market Report and Forecast, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Self-Healing Concrete market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, organization, deployment, service, solution, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the self-healing concrete market was valued at USD 42.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 380.36 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 31.50 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. Self-healing concrete was invented by Henk Jonkers, he was and professor and microbiologist at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. Jonkers started to creating self-healing concrete in 2006. After three years of investigating, he found the perfect healing agent which was bacillus. Cracks in concrete are a common situation due to its comparatively low tensile strength. Self-healing concrete is a new type of concrete which imitates the automatic healing of body wounds by the secretion of some kind of substance. To produce self-healing concrete have some different materials like fibers or capsules which contain some adhesive liquids which are dispensed into the concrete mixture.
Self-healing concrete is a type of a synthetically created form of concrete, which has the exclusive capability of automatically healing the damage and cracks. Self-healing concrete make use of bacteria which produce limestone when comes into contact with water and air. These bacteria are used in capsules or gels. The contact of water makes these gels to enlarge and then the bacteria present in these gels fill the cracks entirely.
COVID-19 Impact on Self-Healing Concrete Market
Covid-19 had adverse effects on the self-healing concrete market globally. Due to this outbreak halt the construction activities which led to a rapid fall in the demand for self-healing concrete. During pandemic, there were no any new large-scale construction activities due to labour shortage and the economic slump. Moreover, the closure of manufacturing and supply units to curb the virus spread which also led to a drop in the growth rate. Also, restrictions on movement of goods and travel badly disrupted the demand of the self-healing concrete market globally.
Recent Development
In December 2021, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. decided to be acquired USD 32 a share by French counterpart Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. in a deal that valued the company at about USD 2.30 Billion. Saint-Gobain is one of the leading construction chemical companies which expects post-merger total sales of more than USD 4.51 Billion.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Self-Healing Concrete Market Includes:
Basilisk (Netherlands)
Acciona (Spain)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Devan (Portugal)
Fescon (Finland)
BASF SE (Germany)
Tarmac (UK)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT (Germany)
Holcim (Switzerland)
Firth (U.S)
Buzzi Unicem USA (Italy)
Kwik Bond Polymers (US)
Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada)
Breedon Group plc (UK)
Corbion (Netherlands)
Polycoat Products (US)
Fosroc (UAE)
Giatec Scientific Inc. (Canada)
Market survey performed in Self-Healing Concrete business report helps to unearth important information about the buyer personas, target audience, current customers, market, competition, and more e.g. demand for the product or service, potential pricing, impressions of the branding, etc. It also has quantitative and short-answer questions that saves time and helps to more easily draw conclusions. The categories of questions that are requested in market survey while generating Self-Healing Concrete marketing report include demographic, competitor, industry, brand, and product.
Key Market Segmentation:
The self-healing concrete market is segmented on the basis of type, form and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Biotic
Sodium Silicate Based
Others
Biotic
Bacteria Based
Fungus Based
Form
Intrinsic
Extrinsic
Capsule Based
Vascular
End User
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Civil Infrastructure
Self-Healing Concrete Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The self-healing concrete market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the self-healing concrete market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominates the self-healing concrete market in terms of market revenue and will continue to flourish during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for self-healing concrete in this region. Europe region dominates the self-healing concrete market due to the high growth of the construction industry in this region.
Self-Healing Concrete Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising construction activities
Increase in the number of construction activities for institutions, office buildings, healthcare centers, restaurants, education centres, hotels, and other commercial complexes are expected to increase the growth of the self-healing concrete. Also, the adoption of technical alterations in building for augmenting the durability of the structures is probable to support the market growth on a positive way.
Increasing investment
Growing investment in the large-scale infrastructure ventures is a significant factor for increasing the demand for self-healing concrete globally. Many developing economies are investing and cooperating in infrastructure projects for long term profits and this is a significant factor which is contributing to increase the revenue growth of the global self-healing concrete market.
Usage of capsule based self-healing concrete
Capsule based self-healing concrete is anticipated to witness the significant growth during the forecast period. These substances when transferred into the gaps of the wall then it react with air or another surrounded concrete matrix and build hardened substances which fill the gaps in walls and other building components.
Opportunities
Significant growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market's positive outlook. Furthermore, the growing demand for environmentally friendly, dependable, and long-lasting constructions is propelling market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of vascular-based healing technologies for modern building construction is also contributing to market growth. They consist of a network of tubes containing self-healing concrete that are passed through the walls to reinforce the structure.
Restraints/ Challenges
However, high cost of self-healing concrete and lack of project results is a significant factor which is restraining the growth and the deployment of the global self-healing concrete market. Furthermore, Due to the presence of bacteria it get affected under different atmospheric conditions and thus affect the self-healing and strength properties of the concrete, which is another factor are expected to hamper the growth of the self-healing concrete market to some extent.
Some Points from Table of Content
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Self-Healing Concrete Technology Market Landscape
Part 04: Self-Healing Concrete Technology Market Sizing
Part 05: Self-Healing Concrete Technology Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
