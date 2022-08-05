USIBC Appoints Nasdaq’s Edward Knight as Interim Chairman of USIBC’s Global Board of Directors

Washington D.C., New Delhi, August 3, 2022: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) announced the appointment of Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, as Interim Chairman of USIBC’s Global Board of Directors. Knight will take on a larger role as Interim Board Chair at a time of significant growth in the U.S.-India partnership, with the U.S.-India relationship celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Ambassador (Ret.) Atul Keshap, President, USIBC said: “We are delighted that Ed will be serving as the interim chairman of our Global Board of Directors. He’s been an exemplary board member since its inception in 2018, and the council has benefitted immeasurably from his stalwart leadership and gracious counsel. As Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, Ed brings a valuable perspective on integrating the American and Indian financial sectors and insight on how both countries can create a start-up to unicorn pipeline by connecting entrepreneurs to global capital markets. In his elevated role as interim chairman, we see him as a leader in highlighting the immense potential of the Indian financial sector, in promoting stronger bilateral investment ties, and in leading our Board as we celebrate 75 years of U.S.-India relations at our 47th India Ideas Summit this September. With his outsized experience and expertise, Ed is well positioned to help us maximize this potent moment of opportunity in the U.S.-India corridor.”

“I am honored to accept the appointment as Interim Chairman of USIBC’s Global Board of Directors at such an historic moment as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the U.S.,” said Edward Knight. “As the world navigates through another period of economic uncertainty, the importance of strong, transparent, and innovative markets has never been clearer. The opportunity to explore new ways to unlock further investments between India’s entrepreneurial engine and the world’s investors through the power of the capital markets has never been greater. I look forward to serving alongside Atul and the rest of the Global Board of Directors as we embark on USIBC’s India Ideas Summit in September and continue our broader mission together.”

Edward Knight currently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, where he manages global government relations and serves as a senior advisor on public policy and litigation. During his tenure as Nasdaq’s General Counsel from 2001 to 2019, Knight championed many causes for investors and public companies: proxy reform; corporate governance modernization, including the JOBS ACT passage in 2012; regulatory reform; immigration reform; and enhancing the self-regulatory organization model. He has worked tirelessly to ensure Nasdaq’s U.S. equity market maintains its position as the premier global marketplace for capital formation.

Knight currently serves as a Trustee of the University of Texas Law School Foundation, a member of the Advisory Board of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, and a member of the District of Columbia, Texas and Supreme Court Bars. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and sits on its Committee on Corporate Affairs. Knight is Vice Chairman of the Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and also sits on TechNet's Executive Council. He is a member of the Nasdaq Dubai Board and the Board of the World Federation of Exchanges. He is based in Nasdaq’s Washington, D.C., office.

Before serving as FINRA’s General Counsel from 1999-2001 and then Nasdaq’s General Counsel, Knight served as General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Treasury from September 1994 to June 1999 — the longest tenure since the position was created in 1934.

About U.S.-India Business Council

Established in 1975 at the behest of the U.S. and Indian Governments, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific. Amid dynamic growth within the U.S.-India commercial partnership, we serve as the premier voice of industry and create connections between businesses and governments across both countries. Through our flagship Washington, D.C. and New Delhi offices and presences across both countries, we work with members to identify and advance key policy priorities. Recognizing that U.S.-India trade is increasingly driven by new business hubs, USIBC is also focused on strengthening connections between cities and states. USIBC’s policy expertise and impact is enhanced by being a part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, whose thousands of member companies represent the power of free enterprise to enhance the peace, freedom, and security of people in America and around the world.