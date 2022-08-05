U.S. Chamber Statement on the Passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Washington, D.C. ­– The U.S. Chamber of Commerce shares its condolences with the people of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, Representative Walorski’s husband Dean, her colleagues, staff, and friends on the passing of Representative Jackie Walorski, her District Director Zachery Potts, and her Communications Director Emma Thomson.

Representative Walorski was a steadfast friend of the Chamber since her first election to Congress in 2013. As a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support, Representative Walorski was dedicated to helping Indiana’s working families thrive. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The U.S. Chamber offers its heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and the Hoosier state for this terrible loss.