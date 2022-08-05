5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Estimated To Grow At 87% Rate

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report by TBRC covers 5G fixed wireless access market size, growth, drivers, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " 5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2021 to $3.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.1%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The 5G fixed wireless access market share is expected to reach $3.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 87.1%. According to the 5G fixed wireless access industry analysis, the increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market outlook. Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector is focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios. The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.

Overview Of The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

The 5G fixed wireless access market consist of sales of 5G fixed wireless access hardware and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have the potential to provide service bandwidth capacity on the level with fiber optics. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables network providers to provide ultra-high-speed connectivity to suburban and rural areas, serving home and business installations where laying and maintaining fiber is prohibitively costly.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Offering: Hardware, Services

• By Demography: Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government

• By Geography: The global 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics, AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd., Mimosa Networks Inc, Ericsson, Cohere Technologies Inc., Arqiva, Cellular South Inc., Hrvatski Telekom, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, Vodafone, Inseego and CableFree.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 5G fixed wireless access market. The market report analyzes 5G fixed wireless access market size, 5G fixed wireless access market growth drivers, 5G fixed wireless access market segments, 5G fixed wireless access market major players, 5G fixed wireless access market growth across geographies, and 5G fixed wireless access market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 5G fixed wireless access market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



