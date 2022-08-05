Dandruff Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 13,249.21 million by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dandruff treatment market was valued at USD 8,126.88 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,249.21 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Definition
Dandruff is a scalp condition characterized by the presence of corneocytes, which can form groups. These clusters of white to yellowish scales create tingling in the affected area. Dandruff is most common from youth to middle age, when the sebaceous organ is at its most dynamic. There are various causes of dandruff, with Malassezia furfur, a growth, emerging as the dominant factor. Additionally, bacterial growth on the scalp damages the scalp layer corneum.
Dandruff Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
High prevalence rate of certain chronic conditions
The rising prevalence of certain chronic conditions across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the market's growth rate. Parkinson's disease and other nervous system conditions appear to increase the chance of dandruff. Having HIV or a compromised immune system has the same effect.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of dandruff treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Furthermore, surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing number of geriatric population will result in the expansion of dandruff treatment market. Along with this, the rising level of disposable income and sedentary lifestyle due to rapid urbanization will enhance the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
The market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate. For instance, in 2021, the 'GO Range' for Hair Care was introduced by St Botanica. Linseed Oil, Purple Mica, and Sunflower Oil are used in this line's GO Colored Purple Shampoo. It's made specifically for bleached and blonde hair. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the dandruff treatment market growth.
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment to develop advanced technologies and increase the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the dandruff treatment market growth.
Recent Development
In February 2022, REIN announced the Launch of the Most Stylish Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. REIN is introducing an anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner for discerning customers who value both performance and appearance. REIN combines anti-dandruff chemicals with natural extracts and oils to create a luxuriant and moisturizing solution with an energizing maritime flavor inspired by one of their favourite scents.
Global Dandruff Treatment Market Scope
The dandruff treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Treatment
Fluocinolone shampoos
Ketoconazole shampoos
Selenium sulfide shampoos
Shampoos containing salicylic acid
Tar-based shampoos
Pyrithione zinc shampoos
Type
Fungal Dandruff
Dry Skin-Related Dandruff
Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff
Disease Related Dandruff
Mode of Prescription
Over-the-counter (OTC)
Prescription
Product
Non-Medicated
Medicated
Drug Type
Branded
Generics
Age Group
Adults
Pediatrics
Neonates
Gender
Male
Female
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Dandruff Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The dandruff treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment, type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the dandruff treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the dandruff treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing number of target population and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising awareness regarding Malassezia species in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.
Table of Contents: Dandruff Treatment Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Dandruff Treatment in Healthcare Industry
7 Dandruff Treatment Market, by Product Type
8 Dandruff Treatment Market, by Modality
9 Dandruff Treatment Market, by Type
10 Dandruff Treatment Market, by Mode
11 Dandruff Treatment Market, by End User
12 Dandruff Treatment Market, by Geography
13 Dandruff Treatment Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
This study answers to the below key questions:
1 What will the market size be in 2029?
2 What are the key factors driving the Dandruff Treatment Market?
3 What are the challenges to market growth?
4 Who are the key players in the Dandruff Treatment Market?
5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
