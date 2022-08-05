Insights Into The Global Audio And Video Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Audio And Video Equipment Market 2022”, the audio and video equipment market size is expected to grow from $149.00 billion in 2021 to $158.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The audio and video market share is expected to reach $196.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. According to the audio and video equipment market analysis, during the forecast period, the internet penetration will increase rapidly due to increased public and private investments to increase internet connectivity.

Key Trends In The Audio And Video Equipment Market

The growing demand for curved TVs is being driven by consumer preference for better viewing, which is predicted to be shaping the audio and video equipment industry outlook. A curved screen allows for a more immersive experience, as the curve make viewer fill more of field of view and also provide a wider viewing angle. For example, in January 2020, LG Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company, has launched as many as 14 new OLED TVs along with three new GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models and an all-new OLED screen – 48-inch at CES 2020. The company claims that the new LG TVs are designed to offer better picture quality, upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that improve the overall viewing experience.

Overview Of The Audio And Video Equipment Market

The audio and video equipment market consists of sales of audio and video equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture audio and video/video equipment used for home entertainment, musical instrument amplification, motor vehicles, and public address. Audio and video equipment includes televisions, speaker systems, video cassette recorders, stereo equipment, household-type video cameras, jukeboxes, and amplifiers for musical instruments and public address systems.

Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Audio Equipment, Video Equipment

• By End-User: B2B, B2C

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global audio and video equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation and Bose Corporation.

Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of audio and video equipment market. The market report analyzes audio and video equipment market size, audio and video equipment market growth drivers, audio and video equipment market segments, audio and video equipment market major players, audio and video equipment market growth across geographies, and audio and video equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The audio and video equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

