Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growing CAGR of 12.60% by 2029: Business Strategies, Challenges and Opportunities
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fraud detection and prevention market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.60% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis and Insights:
The fraud detection and prevention market is being driven by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions from various end-use industries. The upsurge in the adoption rate of digitalization and IoT is a major factor driving the market's growth. The increase in the revenue loss due to fraud is driving up demand for fraud detection and prevention equipment market. Other significant factors such as emergence of technologies such as cloud and the rise in online application and mobile banking services will cushion the growth rate of fraud detection and prevention market. Furthermore, the integration of big data analytics and significant increase in the generation of enterprise data will accelerate the growth of fraud detection and prevention market.
Moreover, growing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning in banking sector and rising demand from SMEs will boost the beneficial opportunities for the fraud detection and prevention market’s growth.
However, high investments in developing in-house fraud detection solutions will act as market restrain and further impede the market's growth. The lack of skilled security professionals and less awareness among population will challenge the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Also, impact of COVID-19 and increase in complexities of frauds will derail the growth of fraud detection and prevention market.
Top Leading Key Players of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:
Microsoft Corporation
Bloombase
Symantec
Intel Security
EMC Corporation
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco System Inc.
F-Secure
Fortinet Inc.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
WinMagic Inc
Trend Micro Incorporated
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of component, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into solution and services. Based on solution, the fraud detection and prevention market is further sub-segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk and compliance, and others. Fraud analytics is divided into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, social media analytics and big data analytics. Authentication is divided into single-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication, and risk-based authentication. Based on service, the fraud detection and prevention market is further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are divided into consulting services training and education, support and maintenance.
Based on application areas, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others.
Based on deployment mode, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.
Based on organization size, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into small and medium-based enterprise and large enterprise.
Based on vertical, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government, healthcare, real estate, energy and power, manufacturing and others.
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the fraud detection and prevention market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Table of Content: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report
Part 03: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
** How much revenue will the Fraud Detection and Prevention market generate by the end of the forecast period?
** Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
** What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
** Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
** What indicators are likely to stimulate the Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
** What are the main strategies of the major players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market to expand their geographic presence?
** What are the main advances in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
** How do regulatory standards affect the Fraud Detection and Prevention market?
