Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin After Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. Just had, as always, a very – I think now our fourth meeting in the last couple of months with Foreign Minister Park. Always important, instructive – there’s an incredibly close collaboration between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Our alliance is really a linchpin for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, and of course we are working together to confront so many different regional as well as the global challenges. So we had, as always, a very good discussion of a number of things that are front and center on the agenda, including this region and some of the challenges to peace and security here. We were able as well to talk about everything from the Russian aggression in Ukraine to the heinous actions by the regime in Burma – that’s of deep concern to all of us – and as always to coordinate very closely between our countries. So I appreciated the time and a very good conversation.

FOREIGN MINISTER PARK: We are meeting for the first – fourth time in three months, and we are on the same page on many, many things, including political, economic, and military issues. We are faced with common challenges, and we are agreed that we will closely cooperate to deal with these challenges and maintain our ironclad alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.