European Leadership University Has Been Accepted As A Member Of The NL AI Coalition
ELU has earned a significant milestone as the university has now become a member of the NL AI CoalitionAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University (ELU) is proud to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the NL AI Coalition. This is a major milestone for the university as it will enhance the AI and Machine Learning course.
The NL AI Coalition is a public-private partnership between the business sector, government authorities, civil society organisations, and research and education institutions. The focus of this coalition is to collaborate together to connect and improve AI initiatives and developments.
The major goal of NL AI Coalition is to highlight the AI innovations in the past three years in multiple social and economic sectors to understand the significance of AI and ways it can be integrated in different areas.
The NL AI Coalition membership will allow ELU to be in front and center of all the innovation, allowing them to early understand the latest developments and incorporate them into their AI courses.
“Becoming a member of this ambitious and dynamic coalition is an important achievement for ELU,” Drs Reinier van den Biggelaar (Dean of Data Science faculty) explained. “It paves a way for establishing joint programs to bridge the skills gap, collaborate on multiple research projects, and allow us to combine programs and courses in the AI and related fields.”
ELU plans to offer maximum benefits to the students through this membership by contributing to the development of AI for business courses. This will provide the students with better resources and information to expand their knowledge and career.
*About ELU*
The European Leadership University (ELU) is a skills and community based university that is created for the digital economy. ELU was established in 2015 and is fully recognised and approved by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities, ASIC is an independent quality assurance body based in the UK, specialising in assessing the quality of educational providers around the globe.
ELU is connected with more than 80 leading brands in and around the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area, which are constantly on the lookout for exceptional digital talent. The university helps develop the leadership and technology skills and abilities in students that the leading brands are looking for in the digital era.
