Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022”, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $104.23 billion in 2021 to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s dry-cleaning and laundry services market outlook the market is expected to reach $141.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. Gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of dry-cleaning and laundry services market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3565&type=smp

Key Trends In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts.

Overview Of The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items such as uniforms, gowns, and shop towels. Establishments in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are mainly involved in washing and/or cleaning clothes and linen and include coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services, linen suppliers and industrial launderers.

Learn more on the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen and Uniform Supply

• By End-Use: Commercial Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services, Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Elis SA, Spotless Group Holdings Ltd, CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc., Johnson Service Group, Downer EDI Limited, K Bro Linen Inc., Atlantic City Linen Supply LLC, Linen King LLC and Radiant Services Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of dry-cleaning and laundry services market. The market report global dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis, global dry-cleaning and laundry services market size, global dry-cleaning and laundry services market share, dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth drivers, global dry-cleaning and laundry services market segments, dry-cleaning and laundry services market major players, global dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth across geographies, and dry-cleaning and laundry services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The dry-cleaning and laundry services industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-services-global-market-report

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC