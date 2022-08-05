Industrial Workwear Market Size to Hit US$ 16.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% - Comprehensive Research Report by The Insight Partners

Industrial Workwear Market is projected to reach US$ 16.07 Billion by 2028 from US$ 10.96 Billion in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, and Coveralls), Category (Men, Women, and Unisex), and End Use (Oil & Gas, Construction, Automotive, Manufacturing, Chemicals, and Others)" includes the description of factors fueling the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenue, and identification of significant market players and their key developments. The report also provides a market share analysis. Industrial workwear provide safety to workers and ensure a healthy working environment. Workwear is widely used in various sectors, including oil & gas, chemicals, constriction, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, and mining. Over the past few years, workers' safety concerns among industrial sectors have increased rapidly. Various government and safety associations are imposing industrial guidelines to ensure the safety of workers, which has surged the demand for workwear.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Industrial Workwear Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014021/





Industrial Workwear Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 10.96 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 16.07 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Category, and End Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Industrial Workwear Market: Competitive Landscape

Carhartt, Inc.; ALSICO; A.LAFONT SAS; Honeywell International Inc.; Hultafors Group; Lakeland Inc; Aramark; Ansell Ltd.; VF Corporation; and Mustang Workwear are among the players operating in the industrial workwear market. These companies are emphasizing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. Also, they have a widespread global presence. Thus, they can serve a large set of customers from across the world and subsequently increase their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014021/





Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial workwear market during the forecast period. Increasing cases of occupational injuries and rising number of surgeries and occupational deaths propel the demand for safety apparel and increase the expenditure on work safety by end-use industries, including oil & gas, food processors, manufacturing, automotive, mining, and agriculture. In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on-site workers, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of industrial workwear. The rise in demand for industrial workwear from oil & gas, chemical, construction, mining, and other industries is fueling the market growth in the region. Workers across these industries are exposed to various risks owing to the nature of the job or task. Therefore, these industries require functional and high-performance protective workwear, which can endure extremities at the workplace.

Emerging economies are experiencing development in various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and chemicals. The automotive industry is one of the largest industries in the world, and it is growing in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising foreign direct investments, growing passenger cars demand, and increasing preference for electric vehicles to reduce emission.

Governments of emerging economies are increasing their focus on infrastructure development. For instance, in November 2021, India, the US, Israel, and the UAE established a new quadrilateral economic forum to focus on infrastructure development projects and strengthen bilateral cooperation. Such government initiatives are likely to boost the demand for industrial workwear in the emerging economies. Further, the number of infrastructure projects, such as Tuban Olefin Complex Development Project (Indonesia), Singapore Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, and Shenzhong Link (China), is rising in developing countries, which is expected to fuel the demand for industrial workwear to ensure workers’ safety.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Industrial Workwear Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00014021/





Based on product type, the industrial workwear market is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, and coveralls. The top wear segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The growth of the corporate sector propels the demand for top wear as internal policies allow an employer to set dress codes that the employees are required to follow. Growing industrial sectors, such as construction, oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, mining, and manufacturing, and rising awareness regarding workers safety in these sectors bolster the growth of the industrial workwear market for the for top wear segment.

Based on category, the industrial workwear market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The unisex segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Unisex workwear is gaining popularity across the world due to the increasing implementation of gender-neutral dress codes at workplaces. Construction, coal mine, and other industrial sectors require gender-neutral, snug-fitting, and comfortable industrial workwear. The workwear has the power to encourage unity and equality in the workplace because it offers safety, boosts employee productivity, promotes team spirit, and underrates peer judgment.

Based on end use, the industrial workwear market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The oil & gas industry workers often face the risk of fire and explosion due to the ignition of flammable vapors or gases. Hence, companies demand flame-resistant and insulated industrial workwear to protect workers from fire and explosion-related injuries. Moreover, industrial workwear manufacturers are continuously adopting new business expansion strategies, such as mergers, acquisition, and collaboration, to meet the workers’ demand globally.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00014021/





Based on product type, the industrial workwear market is segmented into top wear, bottom wear, and coveralls. The top wear segment held the largest market share in 2020, whereas the coveralls segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial sector is a major factor driving the market growth for the top wear segment as internal policies allow an employer to set dress codes that the employees are required to follow. Further, the growing awareness pertaining to employee safety in all end-use industries propel the demand for top wear.

The industrial workwear market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, the demand for industrial workwear in construction & extraction and transportation & material industries has surged owing to the increasing cases of accidents and fatalities due to scaffolding, slips, trips, or falls of heavy equipment, loose cables, and electric shock. According to the North America National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), in 2020, transportation and material moving, and construction and extraction occupations accounted for 47.4% of fatal occupational injuries. Therefore, manufacturers are investing significantly in research and development activities to offer high-quality protective workwear in North America. Further, 3M; Aramark; and Lakeland, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the region. The presence of major market players in the region is also propelling the industrial workwear market growth in North America.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Industrial Workwear Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014021/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Workwear Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Several industries, including oil & gas, construction, chemicals, and mining, suffered serious disruptions, such as breaks in supply chains and shutdowns of production plants. The shutdown of manufacturing units caused disturbances in global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales. Various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in product sales in 2020.

Moreover, governments in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America imposed bans on international travel, which temporarily compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans. However, all these factors hampered various industries in 2020 and early 2021, restraining the growth of various markets, including the industrial workwear market.





Browse Latest and Related Reports:





Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Dresses and Gowns, and Innerwear) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)





Athleisure Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Footwear, and Others), Category (Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography





Coverall Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Men, Women, Unisex); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography





Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Coveralls, Gowns, and Others), and End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others)





Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Coveralls), Category (Men, Women, Unisex), End Use (Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others)





Maternity Dresses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Outerwear, Innerwear, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography





Infant Bodysuits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Sleeveless, Half Sleeves, Long Sleeves); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography





Womens Activewear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Top, Bottom, Outerwear, Innerwear and Swimwear, Others); Fabric (Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton, Others); Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Geography





Tracksuits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Men, Women, And Unisex); End-User (Adults, Kids); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/industrial-workwear-market