Cyber Insurance Market Worth USD 9324 million by 2022-2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cyber Insurance market size is estimated to be worth USD 9324 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9324 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 33.8% during the review period.
Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Type
- Stand-alone Cyber Insurance
- Packaged Cyber Insurance
Segment by Application
- Financial Institutions
- Retail and Wholesale
- Healthcare
- Business Services
- Manufacturing
- Technology
- Others
In terms of product, Stand-alone Cyber Insurance is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Financial Institutions, followed by Retail and Wholesale, Healthcare, Business Services, Manufacturing, and Technology, etc.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
North America is the largest market, with a share about 90%, followed by Europe and Japan, total with a share about 8 percent.
Key Players in the Cyber Insurance Market: -
- AIG
- Chubb
- XL
- Beazley
- Allianz
- Zurich Insurance
- Munich Re
- Berkshire Hathaway
- AON
- AXIS Insurance
- Lockton
- CNA
- Travelers
- BCS Insurance
- Liberty Mutual
Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.
