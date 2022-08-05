PMMA Microspheres Market is projected to reach USD 410 million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PMMA Microspheres Market size is projected to reach USD 410 million by 2026 from USD 296 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing demand for flat panel displays and demand for plastic underbody coatings and premium architectural coatings is expected to support the growth of the PMMA microsphere market. However, relatively higher cost and regulatory restraints on rinse-off products is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for paints and coatings has created opportunities for manufacturers.

Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd (Japan), Dynea AS (Norway), HEYO Enterprises Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Imperial Microspheres (US), Cospheric LLC (US), Microchem (Switzerland), Lab261 (US), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Kobo Products Inc. (US), and Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan), Microbeads AS (Norway), Trinseo (US), among others are the major players in this market.



The Nippon Shokubai Group has expertise in businesses ranging from general chemistry to processing, transport, and trading. It offers ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalyst, and process catalyst, among others. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company with the corporate mission of TechnoAmenity - Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with its unique technology. The company has a dominant market in Asia Pacific region.

In January 2022, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and a research group jointly developed a coating material which is expected to add antibacterial and antiviral effects to the surfaces of various materials.



Trinseo is a global manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. Trinseo operates through seven business segments, namely, base plastics, latex binders, polystyrene, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, feedstocks, and Americas styreins. The company has 24 manufacturing facilities worldwide and three R&D locations across Europe and North America.



In December 2020, the company acquired Arkema’s polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) business which is expected to help it scale up its engineered materials segment.

Advent International is a global private equity investor. It offers PMMA polymers and copolymers under the DEGACRYL BEAD POLYMERS product range which is used in a variety of end markets including paints and coatings, construction, automotive, and healthcare. It has 18 production sites in Germany, North America, and Asia.



In March 2019, Advent international acquired Evonik Industries AG’s methacrylates business. With 3,900 employees across 18 production sites the business generates large revenue annually.



