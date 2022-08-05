Dryers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Dryers Global Market Report 2022”, the dryers market is expected to grow from $12.43 billion in 2021 to $14.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s dryers industry research the market is expected to reach $22.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Technological advances is expected to drive the growth of the market for dryers in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of dryers market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3816&type=smp

Key Trends In The Dryers Market

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

Overview Of The Dryers Market

The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

Learn more on the global dryers market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dryers-global-market-report

Dryers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Others

• By Type of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Others

• By End-User: Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, Conair.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Dryers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an dryers market overview. The market report analyzes dryers market size, dryers market share, dryers market growth drivers, dryers global market segments, dryers global market major players, dryers global market growth across geographies, and dryers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The dryers global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/washing-machines-global-market-report

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC