Insights Into The Global DTP Vaccines Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2022”, the DTP vaccines market is expected to grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s DTP vaccines market research the market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Governments initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.

The DTP vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines used for the treatment of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough). The different types of vaccines available for these diseases include DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis) vaccine, DT (diphtheria and tetanus) vaccine, Tdap (combined tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) vaccine and TD (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccine. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing DTP vaccines by the sales of these products.

• By Product Type: DTaP, TD, Tdap

• By Disease: Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus.

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Vaccination Centers

• By Geography: The global DTP vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Seqirus, AJ Vaccines, and Bionet-Asia.

DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of DTP vaccines market.

