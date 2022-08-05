Insights Into The Global Calcium Carbide Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2022”, the calcium carbide market is expected to grow from $13.80 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s calcium carbide industry outlook the market size is expected to reach $18.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.52%. Rising demand for plastic products is expected to propel the growth of the calcium carbide market.

Key Trends In The Calcium Carbide Market

The advancement in production technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the calcium carbide market. Production technologies improve productivity by applying new technologies to reduce human effort and production time.

Overview Of The Calcium Carbide Market

The calcium carbide market consists of sales of calcium carbide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include various chemical substances, pharmaceuticals, and chemical reducing agents. Calcium carbide (CaC2) is a crystalline dark grey chemical substance made industrially by combining lime and coke at a temperature of around 2200 °C. When calcium carbide is combined with water, acetylene gas and calcium hydroxide are produced. Acetylene gas is widely utilized as a raw material in the production of a variety of organic compounds, as well as a fuel component in metal cutting and the manufacturing of a variety of polymers.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Acetylene Gas, Calcium Cyanamide, Reducing and Dehydrating Agents, Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agent, Others

• By End-User: Chemical, Metallurgy, Pharmaceutical, Food, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global calcium carbide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AlzChem, Carbide Industries LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd, Denka Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Biayanhu Chemical Co. Ltd, Iran Carbide, KC Group, Lonza Group Ltd, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, PT Emdeki Utama Tbk, Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co. Ltd, Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of calcium carbide market. The market report gives calcium carbide global market analysis, calcium carbide global market size, calcium carbide global market growth drivers, calcium carbide global market segments, calcium carbide global market major players, calcium carbide global market growth across geographies, and calcium carbide market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The calcium carbide market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

