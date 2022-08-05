IoT Integration Market to Reach Over USD 8.21 Billion by 2030 | Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for real-time big data analysis and growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend is driving the Internet of Things integration market.

IoT Integration Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends – Rise in legal enforcement and regulations” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet Of Things (Iot) Integration Market is projected to be valued at USD 8.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) integration is expected to expand significantly during the forecasted period, due to growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device trend’ in the modern business model. Rise in legal enforcement and regulations is anticipated to propel the market further during the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is also driven by increasing federal regulators that promote the growth of data integration across different apps and devices worldwide.

However, the dearth of uniformity of procedures for Internet of Things (IoT) would hamper the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market during the forecast period.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Corporation, and HCL Technologies Limited.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global IoT Integration market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Callisto Integration Corporation was acquired by Accenture plc. Callisto Integration Corporation, a consultancy and technology services company headquartered in Canada, offers automated production services to major players operating in food & beverage, chemical, utilities, and other sectors. Accenture would deliver a rare mix of production, infrastructure, and analytics capabilities with this acquisition.

The small & medium enterprises segment is the largest segment of the market, likely to expand at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period. It is essential that Internet of Things (IoT) is embedded into structures for expansion of small and medium enterprises and data is a key part of it. Insertion and analysis of Big Data analytics help small and medium businesses connect with customers efficiently, improving their efficiency, lowering running costs, testing decisions, and identifying trends.

The device & platform management services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It offers IoT makers a clear business edge and makes it easier to provide new devices effectively.

During the forecast timeframe, the home automation & smart building segment is expected to dominate the market. Buildings with IoT integrated technology provide solutions to the issues, including excessive spending and inefficacy in building constructions.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness growth at the most rapid pace, due to presence of major market players such as Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and HCL Technologies Limited in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market on the basis of organization, service, application, and region.

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Testing Services

Advisory Services

Application Management Services

Database Management Services

Device and Platform Management Services

Network Protocol Management Services

Third-party API Management Services

System Design & Architecture Services

Service Provisioning & Directory Management Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Retail

Energy & Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Logistics & Transportation

Home Automation & Smart Building

Industrial Manufacturing Automation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

