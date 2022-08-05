Cruise Tourism Market 2022-2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruise Tourism market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Cruise tourism market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The cruise tourism market size will grow by USD 13 billion during 2018-2022. This report offers an analysis of the market based on application (ocean cruising and river cruising) and product (passenger tickets and onboard facilities).
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Passenger tickets
- Onboard facilities
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Ocean cruising
- River cruising
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Cruise tourism including: -
- Carnival Corporation
- Royal Caribbean
- Norwegian Cruise Lines
- MSC Cruises
- Genting Hong Kong
- Disney Cruise
- Marella Cruises (TUI)
- Saga Cruises (Saga Group)
- Bohai Cruise
- Century Cruises
Key Developments in the Cruise tourism Market: -
- To describe Cruise tourism Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Cruise tourism, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Cruise tourism market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Cruise tourism sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Detailed TOC of Global Cruise Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Cruise Tourism Breakdown Data by Type
5 Cruise Tourism Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
