Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market is the biggest in the MENA region with stable demand, growing at a single digit CAGR during 2016-2021: Ken Research
KSA Medical Devices Industry Research Report Covers KSA Sutures and Catgut Market, KSA Infusion Pumps Medical Devices Industry, KSA Ostomy Medical Devices Industry, KSA Bandages, Dressings Medical Devices Industry, KSA CT Scan Diagnostic Imaging Product Market, KSA X-ray Based Products Market, KSA Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Product Market, KSA MRI Diagnostic Imaging Product Market, KSA Electro Diagnostic Apparatus Diagnostic Imaging Product Market, KSA ECG Diagnostic Imaging Product Market, KSA Angioplasty Device Cardiac Device Market, KSA Cardiac Rhythm Management Cardiac Device Market, KSA ICD Cardiac Device Market, KSA Implants Cardiac Device Market, KSA Pacemakers Cardiac Device Market, KSA Heart-Lung Machines Cardiac Device Market, KSA Oxygen Concentrator Respiratory Products Market, KSA Nebulizers Respiratory Products Market, KSA Humidifier Respiratory Products Market.
/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Medical Devices Market is a highly price sensitive market relying heavily on foreign imports due to the underdevelopment of domestic medical device industry.
Growing Medical Tourism: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 focused on improving the experience of Pilgrims and achieving the annual target of 30 million Pilgrims by 2030 mandates provision of agile healthcare settings and services. The increasing medical tourist flow will drive the demand for quality healthcare services, medical devices and technology.
Import Dependent Market: KSA Medical Devices Market is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China. 40% of locally manufactured devices are single-use devices are made out of plastic. Other products are reusable surgical instruments, detergents and solutions, general IVD, hospital furniture, dental and ophthalmic products. The lower share of domestic production is majorly due to lack of capabilities and fewer numbers of local manufacturing companies in the KSA.
Demand for Healthcare Infrastructure: KSA accounts for 60% of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ healthcare expenditure, and the sector remains a top priority for the Saudi Arabian Government. The government is planning to spend USD 36.8 billion on healthcare and social development which is 14.4% of its 2022 budget i.e. the third largest line item after education and military.
Growing Population and Rising burden of Chronic Diseases: High population growth (1.51% from 2020 to 2021) and increase in non-communicable diseases is driving the demand for better healthcare services and medical devices in KSA. The government’s constant push for preventive care screening to manage chronic diseases is paving the growth of medical device market.
The report titled "KSA Medical Devices Outlook to 2026 – Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness and rising healthcare budget in the country" provides a comprehensive analysis on KSA Medical Device Market.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Type of Business Activity
- Import
- Local Production
By Mode of Selling
- Distributor Mediated
- Direct Sales
By Type of Device
- Medical Consumables
- Diagnostic Imaging Products
- Respiratory Products
- Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Cardiac Device
- Hospital Furniture
- Auxiliary Devices
- Ophthalmic Devices
- Dialysis Machine
- Others
By Type of Medical Consumable
- Surgical Gloves and Masks
- Syringes, Needles and Catheters
- Intravenous Administration Sets
- Sutures and catgut
- Infusion Pumps
- Ostomy
- Bandages, Dressings and Others
By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product
- CT Scan
- X-ray Based Products
- Ultrasound
- MRI
- Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)
- ECG
- Others
By Type of Cardiac Device
- Angioplasty Device
- Cardiac Rhythm Management
- ICD
- Implants
- Pacemakers
- Heart-Lung Machines
- Others
By Type of Respiratory Products
- Oxygen Concentrator
- Nebulizers
- Humidifier
- Ventilators
- Airway Pressure devices
- Others
By Type of Hospital Furniture
- Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs
- Operating Tables
- Examination Tables
- Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture
- Others
By Type of Auxiliary Product
- Hearing Aids
- Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)
- Others
By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Orthopedic Appliances
- Artificial teeth and dental fittings
- Dental appliances
- Surgical Belts
- Trusses
- Crutches
- Others
By Type of End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Labs and Others
By Type of Region
- Riyadh
- Dammam & Al Khobar
- Jeddah
- Al-Qassim and Asser Province
- Others
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period – 2016-2021
- Forecast Period –2021-2026F
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Overview of KSA Healthcare System
- KSA Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview
- Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of KSA Medical Device Market
- Key Market Drivers in the KSA Medical Device Market
- Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across KSA Medical Device Market
- KSA Medical Device Market Size by Revenue
- KSA Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments
- KSA Medical Device Market by End Users
- KSA Medical Device Market by Regions (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Al Khobar, Al Qassim and Aseer and Others)
- Competitive Factors and Assessment in KSA Medical Device Market
- Market Trends and Developments
- Market Issues and Challenges
- Government Rules and Regulations
- KSA Medical Device Market Future Outlook
- Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market
- Analyst Recommendations
- KSA Medical Consumables Market
- KSA Diagnostic Imaging Product Market
- KSA Cardiac Medical Device Market
- KSA Respiratory Medical Device Market
- KSA Hospital Furniture Products Market
- KSA Auxiliary Products Market
- KSA Dental Products Market
- KSA Orthopedic Products Market
- KSA Ophthalmic Devices Market
- KSA Dialysis Machine Market
- KSA Hospitals Medical Devices Market
- KSA Clinics Medical Devices Market
- Riyadh Medical Devices Market
- Dammam Medical Devices Market
- Jeddah Medical Devices Market
- Al Khobar Medical Devices Market
- Al-Qassim Medical Devices Market
- Aseer Medical Devices Market
- Medina Medical Devices Market
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
KSA Medical Devices Market
Related Reports:-
UAE Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2025: Driven by technological advancement, increase in the aging population and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country
UAE is the fourth largest medical device market in the Middle East and Africa region, growing @8.7% CAGR in 2015-2020. It is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China and local production limited to prototype units, spare parts and disposables such as surgical gloves, syringes, and needles. UAE’s increasing budget allocation for the healthcare sector and ongoing healthcare development projects has played a pivotal role in the continued growth.
Philippines Medical Devices Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition)- Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Expected Growth in Demand for Cancer Therapy and Dialysis Equipment
The Philippines Market Device Industry was valued at PHP ~ million in 2015 and registered a positive growth during the review period of 2015-2020 reaching to a value of PHP ~ in 2020. The market is currently in Growth Stage, with an increase in number of hospitals, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising instances of heart and kidney failures, expanding elderly population, awareness towards health checkups, incoming of medical tourism and onset of COVID-19 pandemic as some of the key drivers for the market. Medical Device Industry in the Philippines is currently import oriented, especially for highly technological machineries such as Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiac Devices, Respiratory products and others. Current demand reflects healthcare requirements for growing incidence of hypertension, diabetes/kidney diseases, TB/respiratory ailments, cancer, and some incidence of HIV/AIDS.
Kuwait Medical Device Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type (Diagnostic Imaging Products, Medical Disposables, Auxiliary Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Dental Products, Aesthetic Devices, Diabetic Products and Others)
Kuwait medical device market is in its late growth stage (based on distributor model) and has a limited number of large players dominating the market. The medical devices market in Kuwait is completely import driven dominated by international brands. The medical devices market in Kuwait has witnessed growth owing to the increased participation of private players in healthcare sector. Technological innovations and increased focus on infrastructure development has also resulted in increased demand of medical devices in Kuwait. Heavy investments in infrastructure projects are driving the growth in Kuwait. Increase in number of chronic diseases has resulted in increase in demand of healthcare facilities in the country. The end users of medical devices are government as well as private sector hospitals, clinics and primary care centers.
Vietnam Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Equipments (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dental Products, Orthopedics and Prosthetics, Patient Aids and Other Medical Devices)
Vietnam medical devices market recorded growth at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017, driven by liberal import policies, and surge in Orthopedic and Prosthetic medical equipments. Increase in investments in public healthcare facilities and tax exemption for newly established private healthcare providers increased the demand for medical devices. With a need to improve healthcare services in Vietnam, healthcare providers are focusing on using advanced technological medical equipments which will help in early detection of diseases and increase pace in diagnosis and recovery timelines.
