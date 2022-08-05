AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 31.3% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market.

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size – USD 532.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 31.3%, Market trends –Advancement in technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.

The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor.

The novel development of learning algorithms has aided in the expansion of AI in medical imaging. The growth in small scale and large scale manufacturers in the market are providing innovative solutions for the usage in medical imaging. The initiatives taken by the government for the buildup of strong healthcare infrastructure and offer solutions which favor the demand for the market.

Key participants include Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.

The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.

There are several usages of machine learning due to the image acquisition process, from automated image protocol selection to ensure the patient is positioned correctly for the scan. It can lead to fewer repeat scans and saves time for both the patient and providers.

North America held a larger market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic Resonance (MR)

X-Ray

Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Multimodality Imaging Systems

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

