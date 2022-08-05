AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 31.3% | Emergen Research
The need for smart diagnosis to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions is witnessing high demand due to the increased complexities of clinical decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging has become an important requirement. It has the potential to transform medical imaging in both productivity and accuracy.
The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor.
The novel development of learning algorithms has aided in the expansion of AI in medical imaging. The growth in small scale and large scale manufacturers in the market are providing innovative solutions for the usage in medical imaging. The initiatives taken by the government for the buildup of strong healthcare infrastructure and offer solutions which favor the demand for the market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/355
Key participants include Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.
The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.
There are several usages of machine learning due to the image acquisition process, from automated image protocol selection to ensure the patient is positioned correctly for the scan. It can lead to fewer repeat scans and saves time for both the patient and providers.
North America held a larger market share due to the increasing demand for AI from the U.S. and the presence of a large number of players in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country and growing investment in R&D will also propel the market demand.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/355
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Subscription Software License
Perpetual Software License
Fee-Per Case Software License
Hardware
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Image Acquisition
Image Analysis
Reporting and Communication
Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment
Detection
Triage
Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support
Equipment Maintenance
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market
Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
General Imaging
Specialty Imaging
Oncology
Neurology
Orthopedics
Cardiology
Respiratory
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premise Solutions
Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions
Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Magnetic Resonance (MR)
X-Ray
Imaging Systems
Computed Tomography (CT)
Ultrasound
Mammography
Multimodality Imaging Systems
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/355
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
Explore More Emergen Research Reports @
Counter Uas Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/counter-uas-market
Indoor Farming Technology Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market
Isoflavones Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/isoflavones-market
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market
Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market
Tissue Imaging Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market
Fermented Food And Ingredients Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fermented-food-and-ingredients-market
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn