Shri.Suresh Gopi gifted Nandana, an automated insulin pump, a gift worth her life
TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shri. Suresh Gopi, the noted film actor kept his word. It was a few months back when he met this girl during his visit to Wayanad, he promised to gift her an automated insulin delivery device. Nandana was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 9.
Nandana survives with 5-6 insulin injections daily and more than 6-8 pricks for checking her blood glucose levels. Despite this struggle, she gets admitted to hospitals, several times a month, mostly for high glucose (Diabetic ketoacidosis) and sometimes for low glucose, both of which are deadly.
At the function organized in Kesavadev Hall, Trivandrum, Shri.Suresh Gopi along with his wife Radhika handed over the packet of 780G worth Rs.6 lakhs to Nandana and Dr.Jothydev Kesavadev.
Innovation of technology in type 1 diabetes has transformed the therapy and significantly improved both clinical and patient-related outcomes. 780G, the automated insulin delivery device is a gift for life.
780G automatically increases the dose of insulin when the glucose is rising and automatically reduces the dose of insulin or even stops insulin delivery when glucose is trending low. This happens once every 5 minutes without any intervention from the user. If the meal-related insulin dosage is inadequate, it will also deliver an automated correction dose and deliver micro boluses of insulin even when the person is sleeping to keep sugars under control.
“I am quite aware of this deadly disease, type 1 diabetes. I will extend my sincere efforts to make available the best technologies, more accessible and affordable…” said Shri Suresh Gopi during the event. He also requested the research diabetologist Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev to partner with his efforts to create low-cost and high-quality technology solutions for type 1 diabetes in India.
Smt. Shana Vijesh from Calicut spoke on behalf of mothers of children with type 1 diabetes. She said “...at any moment, there can be a low sugar or a high sugar, both of which can endanger the life of their children, we, mothers, don't sleep at night ….” Her narration of the tough life living with children having type 1 diabetes brought tears to everyone’s eyes.
Nandana is the daughter of Anupama and Manoj an auto driver in Kalpatta, Wayanad.
