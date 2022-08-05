Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame – (August 5, 2022)

SAMOA, August 5 - The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Samoan Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa in Apia to discuss shared priorities for the Pacific region.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Prime Minister Fiame discussed bilateral cooperation to address climate change and other Pacific challenges. 

The Deputy Secretary emphasized the United States’ support for a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum to address Pacific resiliency and COVID-19 economic recovery, as well as increasing regional capacity to address future threats to health security, among other issues. 

The Deputy Secretary also reiterated the United States’ commitment to continue our increased engagement in the region and advance the U.S.-Samoan partnership.  The Deputy Secretary conveyed the United States’ strong support for Samoa’s efforts to assist its people during COVID-19.

