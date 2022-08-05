Cancer Diagnostics Market to Garner USD 28.21 billion by 2029 with Regional Analysis and Industry Growth
DBMR analyses that the cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of USD 28.21 billion by the year 2029 and at a CAGR of 7.29%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wide ranging Cancer Diagnostics market report is a perfect window to the Cancer Diagnostics industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends. New possibilities are offered via Cancer Diagnostics market analysis report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences. This report gives better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Businesses can effectively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market included in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). Cancer Diagnostics Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of USD 28.21 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The rise in the Cancer cases provides growth opportunities to the market.
List of Key Players Covered in the Cancer Diagnostics Market Report:
Abbott. (US), DiagnoCure Inc. (Canada), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (US), Merck KGaA, (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (US), BD. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)
This Report Includes Market Scope and Segmentation Through 2029, Detailing The Market Share for Cancer Diagnostics Based On the Type, Application and End User.
By Type (Imaging Testing, Biomarkers Testing, In Vitro Diagnostic Testing, Biopsy, Others), Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Others), End-User (Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Others)
Market Definition
Cancer diagnostics is the process of detecting various biomarkers, proteins, and symptoms that lead to the presence of a cancerous tumour in patients. The detection of specific biomarkers and proteins that are common in cancer disorders leads to the diagnosis process. The process of detecting cancer includes the use of specific technology and devices used in its diagnosis.
Cancer diagnostics Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the cases of cancer: Cancer is the world's second leading cause of death, accounting for 10 million deaths by 2020. Cancer accounts for approximately one-sixth of all deaths worldwide (Source: World Health Organization). In 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were reported, with that number expected to rise to 30.2 million by 2040. This increase in cancer incidence can be attributed to the growing geriatric population as well as the overall population.
The increase in adoption of latest technologies and growth in collaborations: Rising technological advancements is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations to spread awareness about cancer, rising growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, rising public-private partnerships to enhance the infrastructure of diagnostic imaging centers, rising Fda support for biomarker development and rising launch of new flow cytometry reagents for diagnostics and drug discovery are the major factors among others driving the cancer diagnostics market.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability: The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the cancer diagnostics market.
Highlights of Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Cancer Diagnostics market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Cancer Diagnostics industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Some Industry Development Updates:
Exact Sciences Corp. announced the acquisition of Genomic Health Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them as the leading Cancer Diagnostics company. The joint venture will provide two of Cancer Diagnostics ' strongest and fastest growing brands, Cologuard and Oncotype DX. With this they will enhance their marker demand and also meet the rising demand of their customer.
Strand announced the launch of their new liquid biopsy test portfolio in April 2017, which is specially designed so it can be used as oncologists ' screening and tracking method to assess the possible tumor that may develop somewhere in the body. They also have the ability to provide early information related to tumor presence.
In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal disorder, and many others) across the globe has increased considerably over a period of time. The rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions are major factors driving the demand for self-injection devices and cost of healthcare.
Regional Insights:
North America dominates the Cancer Diagnostics Market due to rising presence of numerous biotechnology as well as medical device companies, rising greater funding available for research and development projects and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in Market due to rising favorable government policies supporting the growth of the manufacturing industry, coupled with lower manufacturing costs in this region.
Key Pointers Covered in the Cancer Diagnostics Market are:
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Cancer Diagnostics Installed Base
Market by Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Cancer Diagnostics Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: It Provides comprehensive information on the evolution of market offered by the key manufacturers.
Market Scope: It Provides in-depth analysis about lucrative emerging Global Cancer Diagnostics Market and analyzes the markets.
Market Diversification: It Provides detailed information about new product launches, reimbursement scenario, in key countries, research methodology, recent developments, market segmentation and investments.
Market Dynamics: It Provides research analysis that includes market drivers, restraints, market definition, market trends.
Competitive Assessment & Opportunities: It Provides an exhaustive assessment of market size, share, strategies, products, value chain analysis, key opportunities and manufacturing capabilities of the key company profiles.
Product Development & Innovation: It Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, Research Methodology and new product developments.
Geographical Segmentation: Cancer Diagnostics Market
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
