Prostate Cancer Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer market is poised to grow at an exponential pace, primarily due to the mounting prevalence of prostate cancer, rapidly aging population and strong bolstering pipeline. The market would undergo a transformation during the analysis period, attributed by emerging product launches and line extensions opted for existing therapies. Limited treatment options along with a booming patient pool has generated the need for novel effective therapies with enhanced survival benefits and minimal adverse effects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Astellas, Inc.,

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

Bayer AG,

Astellas Pharma Inc

Ipsen Pharma

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc

The unmet medical need for complete treatment would provide lucrative growth opportunities for innovators to address the untapped market potential in future. Furthermore, developing regions with rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, rising awareness and improving healthcare access would offer attractive opportunities for innovators.

As the market mainly depends on improved overall survival, managing the drug lifecycle would be a key challenge for innovators to sustain in the prostate cancer market. Further, looming patent cliffs of leading drugs such as Zytiga, would translate into an opportunity for new entrants.

Few of the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market are new product launch and acquisitions. In August 2013, Johnson and Johnson acquired Aragon Pharmaceuticals (developing the late-stage prostate cancer molecule, ARN-509). Recently, Astellas in collaboration with Medivation launched Xtandi in various countries for the treatment of metastatic CRPC.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• A comprehensive analysis helps to identify the key market trends and dynamics in the global Prostate Cancer market

• Extensive research is done for the market by therapy type which instils a clear understanding regarding the currently used hormonal therapy and targeted therapy drugs, evolving role of immunotherapies and in-line extensions opted for existing drugs

• The studies evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account in this report to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies

• The prostate cancer market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance with the key regions

• The report covers the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Owing to an emerging pipeline in the prostate cancer market, clinical studies have also been taken into account to better understand the market potential and opportunities

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practises followed by leading market players across geographies

• A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

