VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Kidnapping, aggravated assault, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

STATION:  Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East, Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3:26 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stanley Road, Springfield, and Cummings Road, Chester

VIOLATIONS: Kidnapping; Assault and Robbery; Aggravated Assault; Burglary; Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: 

  • Jesse LaFlam Sr., 49, of Springfield, VT.
  • Christopher Merritt, 40, of Springfield, VT.
  • Zachary Russell, 25, of Bennington, VT.
  • Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, VT. (Mullinnex died as the result of a homicide on Aug. 3, 2022, in Bennington.)

 

VICTIMS:

  • Michael Myers, 30, of Springfield, VT.
  • Travis Osmer, 33, of Springfield, VT.
  • Ashley Osmer, 34, of Springfield, VT.
  • Dustine Lombard, 40, of Springfield, VT.
  • Brandi Vilkauskas, 31, of Springfield, VT.
  • Three juveniles, ages 10, 6 and 5, of Springfield, VT.

 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

At about 3:26 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Stanley Road in Springfield as a result of several 911 calls regarding the abduction of a man by four subjects armed with firearms.

 

Over the course of several days, state police detectives investigated this event and determined that Jesse LaFlam Sr., Christopher Merritt, Zachary Russell and Patrick Mullinnex entered a Stanley Road residence, restrained at gunpoint and assaulted the homeowner, Travis Osmer, along with Ashley Osmer; three juveniles ages 10, 6 and 5; and visitors Dustine Lombard, Brandi Vilkauskas, and Michael Myers. The suspects then later removed by threat of force Michael Myers, robbed him of cash, and subsequently restrained him for a period of time at a Cummings Road location in the town of Chester. Myers eventually escaped and suffered minor injuries during the incident. Travis Osmer also suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

 

On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Vermont State Police investigators arrested LaFlam Sr., Merritt and Russell on charges of kidnapping; assault and robbery; aggravated assault; burglary; and interference with access to emergency services.

 

Mullinnex was the victim of a homicide that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Bennington. That case is being investigated by the Bennington Police Department.

 

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assisted in this case by troopers with the Field Force Division, along with the Springfield Police Department, Vermont Probation and Parole, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

 

LaFlam Sr., Merritt and Russell were ordered jailed without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the defendants’ arraignments. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION:  Yes – Southern State Correctional Facility (LaFlam Sr. and Merritt): Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (Russell).

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOTS: included

 

Merritt



LaFlam 



Russell



*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

