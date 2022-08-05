VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Kidnapping, aggravated assault, and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East, Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3:26 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stanley Road, Springfield, and Cummings Road, Chester
VIOLATIONS: Kidnapping; Assault and Robbery; Aggravated Assault; Burglary; Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED:
- Jesse LaFlam Sr., 49, of Springfield, VT.
- Christopher Merritt, 40, of Springfield, VT.
- Zachary Russell, 25, of Bennington, VT.
- Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, VT. (Mullinnex died as the result of a homicide on Aug. 3, 2022, in Bennington.)
VICTIMS:
- Michael Myers, 30, of Springfield, VT.
- Travis Osmer, 33, of Springfield, VT.
- Ashley Osmer, 34, of Springfield, VT.
- Dustine Lombard, 40, of Springfield, VT.
- Brandi Vilkauskas, 31, of Springfield, VT.
- Three juveniles, ages 10, 6 and 5, of Springfield, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT
At about 3:26 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Stanley Road in Springfield as a result of several 911 calls regarding the abduction of a man by four subjects armed with firearms.
Over the course of several days, state police detectives investigated this event and determined that Jesse LaFlam Sr., Christopher Merritt, Zachary Russell and Patrick Mullinnex entered a Stanley Road residence, restrained at gunpoint and assaulted the homeowner, Travis Osmer, along with Ashley Osmer; three juveniles ages 10, 6 and 5; and visitors Dustine Lombard, Brandi Vilkauskas, and Michael Myers. The suspects then later removed by threat of force Michael Myers, robbed him of cash, and subsequently restrained him for a period of time at a Cummings Road location in the town of Chester. Myers eventually escaped and suffered minor injuries during the incident. Travis Osmer also suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Vermont State Police investigators arrested LaFlam Sr., Merritt and Russell on charges of kidnapping; assault and robbery; aggravated assault; burglary; and interference with access to emergency services.
Mullinnex was the victim of a homicide that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Bennington. That case is being investigated by the Bennington Police Department.
The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assisted in this case by troopers with the Field Force Division, along with the Springfield Police Department, Vermont Probation and Parole, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
LaFlam Sr., Merritt and Russell were ordered jailed without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the defendants’ arraignments. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Southern State Correctional Facility (LaFlam Sr. and Merritt): Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (Russell).
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOTS: included
Merritt
LaFlam
Russell
*Please
note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.
Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.