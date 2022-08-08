Regenics Makes Early Detection of Common Diseases and Makes Complete Health Optimization Easier with Biomarker Testing
Regenics Medical Providers Offer Forward-Thinking Healthcare Solutions for Their Patients that Help Them Optimize Their Physical and Mental Well-being.
Health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of complete wellbeing.”TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most medical providers are focused solely on treating disease symptoms instead of looking at the underlying causes of illness. There isn’t as much focus on preventing disease as there is on simply treating the symptoms. Patients often recognize that something is wrong but they have to argue with their primary care physician to find out what the underlying problem really is. Most physicians just want to address the symptoms. They aren’t focused so much on preventing illness, which is unfortunate for patients.
The rejection of preventative care as a lifestyle causes many people to develop chronic illnesses that are eventually managed through medications to create an endless cycle. Bad medicine keeps people sick. In addition, this gatekeeper approach to medicine often turns the doctor-patient relationship adversarial.
California startup Regenics takes a more preventative approach to wellness. This innovative company takes a holistic, science-backed approach to help clients reach peak health.
Patients shouldn't have to fight for information about their own bodies. Why should patients have to wait until they're in dire straits with illness, exhaustion, stress, compromised metabolic function, and reduced immune response to take action?
As one of the premier biomarker testing companies, Regenics empowers patients by providing them with information about their health before they get sick.
Biomarker testing creates detailed maps of a person’s health. They detect early changes in the body that may allow for the early detection of diseases. There are specific indicators present long before disease symptoms begin. Biomarker testing helps identify those changes and gives patients a comprehensive view of their overall health and helps prevent disease states. It can also help detect hormonal imbalances and other issues.
In-Depth, Easy-to-Understand Reports
Regenics clients receive a detailed six-page report covering the following stats:
● Total blood count
● Testosterone, estradiol, and other hormone levels
● Vitamin levels
● Liver and kidney function
● PSA (prostate)
● Thyroid function
● Inflammatory markers
● Other key biomarkers
● IGF-1 growth hormone levels (optional)
Micronutrient Testing
When was the last time your primary care doctor asked about your diet?
While most primary care physicians rarely discuss the specifics of a person's diet during an appointment, micronutrients play a vital role in many bodily functions including energy production, immune response, blood clotting, and more.
According to data shared by Oregon State University, micronutrient deficiencies, especially Vitamin A, iron, Iodine, zinc, and folate, are pretty prevalent in the developing world. These deficiencies affect an estimated 2 billion people worldwide."
Regenics recognizes the importance of taking in the right balance of minerals for growth and development, bone health, brain development, cognitive function, and more. That’s why clients also complete micronutrient testing. This test is a powerful tool for identifying any micronutrients the body is lacking due to both nutritional and absorption issues.
Body Composition Analysis.
Next, the Regenics process gets even more personalized with the help of a body composition analysis that lets clients understand how their bodies are broken down between muscle mass, fat, and body water. Body composition can often be a missing puzzle piece in how the body uses fuel to burn fat. This information can be important when designing diet plans, vitamin supplementation, and exercise regimens.
Food Sensitivity Testing.
Food sensitivity testing can also be a real watershed moment for clients who have been living with food sensitivities for years without being aware that what they are eating is actually making them sick. Food sensitivity can trigger inflammation that leads to exhaustion, skin breakouts, digestive discomfort, mood issues, and more. People who are sensitive to dairy, gluten, eggs, and other popular foods may be living in a constant state of inflammation without being aware that their diets are behind why their health is suffering.
Personalized Consultation.
The truth is that receiving test results can be somewhat overwhelming for patients. In a traditional medical setting, patients are only given a "summary" of the findings by a doctor who already has a standard "fix" waiting to be prescribed. What's more, doctors without backgrounds in regenerative medicine may not know how to interpret results in terms of the bigger picture.
Regenics clients are empowered to thoroughly review every data point on their test results. They also enjoy a one-on-one consultation to discuss what the findings mean. Next, Regenics clients can discuss health goals, lifestyle, and other factors that will guide the creation of a fully customized plan for optimizing their health.
A Complete Holistic Approach.
Regenics also believes that a successful plan allows patients to "level up" in all areas of their health, wellness, and appearance. Therefore, clients are able to combine supplementation and health therapies with aesthetic treatments.
The full roster of Regenics treatments that can be folded into any personalized wellness plan includes:
● Medical Weight loss Programs
● Testosterone Optimization (TRT)
● Peptide Therapy
● Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)
● IV Infusions
● Cryotherapy
● Vitamin and lipotropic injections
● BOTOX
● Microneedling
In addition to getting access to elite wellness treatments, clients also gain access to cutting-edge wellness products that allow them to keep their bodies functioning in harmony using ideal combinations of hormones, nutrients, and more.
The list of products available through Regenics includes supplements, peptides, and anti-aging creams. Regenics developed these products to help people stay fit, mentally sharp, powerful, and full of energy at all stages of life.
Regenics Helps People Reclaim Ownership of Their Health.
The modern medical industry creates a situation where patients don't feel like they get the final say over their health. The biggest obstacle to living a healthy life is the lack of access to comprehensive testing. In addition to being made to jump through hoops just to get testing done, patients must also struggle with the fact that they don't have the awareness to know which tests are essential for establishing a baseline picture of their health.
Regenics gives health ownership back to the individual.
