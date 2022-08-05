Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market 2020-2030 | Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR

Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market

Rising awareness of sleep apnea along with growth in geriatric population & sedentary lifestyle disorders such as obesity & diabetes are driving market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that slows or stops a patient's breathing pattern during sleep. In some cases, this pause in breathing (called apnea) can last 10 seconds or more and occur 30 times or more in an hour. Symptoms of sleep apnea include daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, and restless sleep. An estimated 18 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, but only 20% are diagnosed and treated. Factors contributing to the growth of the global Sleep apnea diagnostics market include increasing public awareness about sleep apnea disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and growth in the geriatric population. However, high cost of sleep apnea diagnosis and lack of awareness about sleep apnea is expected to hamper the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Cadwell Industries Inc

• Devilbiss Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

• Medtronic Plc

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Resmed Inc

• Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical)

• Somnomedics Gmbh

Rising awareness of sleep apnea along with growth in geriatric population as well as sedentary lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes are driving the market growth. Moreover, the market is expanding due to the development of technology making the products more convenient for the users as well as the significant increase in the incidence of sleep apnea. High cost of sleep apnea treatment devices, restricted reimbursement for these devices and low patient compliance are expected to hamper the market. On the contrary, the progressive rise in popularity of home healthcare devices is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for the global market in the near future.

The global sleep apnea diagnostics market is segmented into product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into polysomnography (PSG) devices, actigraphy systems, respiratory polygraph, sleep apnea screening device, oximeter, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into sleep laboratory & hospital and home healthcare. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By product, the polysomnography device (PSG) segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide use of PSG devices in hospitals & sleep labs, as PSG enables the doctor to monitor varied parameters of sleep apnea, such as brain activity, muscle activity, and breathing activity to get a comprehensive interpretation of what disorder the patient is suffering from.

By end user, the market is divided into hospital & sleep lab and homecare. The hospital & sleep lab segment dominates the global sleep apnea diagnostics market, owing to the preference among patients to visit hospitals for the diagnosis of sleep apnea.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, due to availability of advance therapeutics, higher spreading of awareness, and heavy expenditure by the government on healthcare, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions contribution in the growth of market. Pharmaceutical companies have focused on expanding their presence in emerging economies, which is anticipated to drive the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• On the basis of product, the polysomnography device (PSG) segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, hospital & sleep lab segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

