Adjustments on NAT stations arrangements as of 5 August

MACAU, August 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, to coordinate with the nucleic acid testing of various groups of people, the arrangements of NAT stations will be adjusted as follows from 5 August (booking is mandatory for all stations), the public should take note before heading for sampling, and people intending to cross border should book their NAT at self-paid stations:

1. Suspended NAT stations

Ilha Verde Activity Centre, Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion, Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago), and Macao Cultural Centre.

2. Free NAT stations (not for border-crossing purpose)

Opening hours: 08:00 to 22:00

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A, and Navy Yard No. 1 & 2.

3. Self-paid NAT stations (for border-crossing purpose)

Opening hours: 10:00 to 13:00, 14:00 to 20:00

Sands Casino, Grand Lisboa Hotel, MGM Macau, Wynn Macau, StarWorld Hotel, Macau International Airport, Venetian – Grand Canal Shoppes, Wynn Palace, MGM Cotai, Studio City Macau, and Broadway Hotel.

Opening hours: 09:00 to 21:00

Kuok Kim Medical Centre (Macao).

Opening hours: 09:00 to 20:00

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium).

4. NAT stations providing both free tests (not for border crossing) and self-paid tests (for border crossing)

Opening hours: 08:00 to 22:00

1. New:

Taipa Northeast Sports Centre, Macau Medical and Health Federation at Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, and Civic Education Kiosk.

2. Remain unchanged:

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium (Pavilion A, 1st floor), Mong-Ha Sports Centre - 1st floor, Pac On Ferry Terminal, University of Macau, Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium, Qingmao Checkpoint, Macao Science and Technology University Stadium, Macao Forum, Nam Yue Kon Chi Medical Center, Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Edf. Jardim Nam Ngon), The Portuguese-style Mong-Ha Villas, Old Court Building, Trust Leisure Garden Bus Terminal, Tap Seac Gallery, Youth Activity Centre of Areia Preta, Seac Pai Van Temporary Health Station, Mobile NAT bus at Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane, and Mobile NAT bus at Riviera Macau/Terminal.

Opening hours: 07:00 to 11:00, 16:00 to 22:00 (outdoor sampling stations)

1. New:

Roundabout at Macao Stadium, and Povoação de Sam Ka.

2. Remain unchanged:

Iao Hon Market Park, lao Hon Market Park (special lane for red health code holders), Lilau Square, Camões Garden, Flora Garden, The Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei, The Leisure Area in Bairro Social de Tamagnini Barbosa, Triangle Garden in Areia Preta, The Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental, Areia Preta Urban Park (near Areia Preta Health Centre), Leisure Area in Rua Quatro do Bairro lao Hon, Leisure Area in Rua da Missão de Fátima, Travessa 1º de Maio, Comendador Ho Yin Park (The Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics), Leisure Area of Templo Hong Kung, Nam Van Lake White Tent, Areia Preta Urban Park (near Motorcycle Inspection Centre).

Users of the free channels of above NAT stations must make prior appointment through the free test link; upon entering the sampling station, present the Macao Health Code. Sampling record and test result will be shown on the Macao Health Code, but cannot be used for border-crossing purpose.

Users of the self-paid channels of above NAT stations must make prior appointment and make payment through the self-paid test link; upon entering the sampling station, present the screenshot of the appointment. Test result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border-crossing purpose.

5. Booking for free NAT and self-paid NAT

Prior booking is strictly required in all NAT stations, members of the public may schedule a booking through the following links:

1. Free NAT stations: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Sampling record and test result of free NATs will be shown on the Macao Health Code, but cannot be used for border-crossing purpose.

2. Self-paid stations: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/kkhtbook. Test result of self-paid NATs will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border-crossing purpose.