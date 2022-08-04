Notice on Facilitating Diversion Measures to Limit Number of Border Crossings in Ports Implemented by Zhuhai

MACAU, August 4 - The Task Force on Epidemic Prevention and Control Work of Zhuhai Land Ports promulgated on 4 August 2022 a notice concerning the implementation of diversion measures to limit the number of border crossings in the Gongbei Port and the Qingmao Port starting from 6 a.m. on 5 August 2022 to facilitate the closing of the old arrival and departure halls of the Gongbei Port for fire safety improvement works.

To facilitate the aforesaid diversion measures to limit the number of border crossings and ensure orderly and smooth passenger clearance, the Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force announces, pursuant to Article 100 of Law No. 16/2021 – “Legal Regime of Immigration Control, Stay and Residence Authorization of the Macao Special Administrative Region”, the implementation of the following corresponding temporary measures in the relevant border checkpoints in Macao starting from 6 a.m. on 5 August 2022:

Cross-boundary passengers other than those in tour groups can only, in a day, depart for Zhuhai via the Border Gate Checkpoint (excluding passenger vehicle and goods vehicle channels) once and via the Qingmao Checkpoint once. Those who have exceeded the number of departures must choose other border checkpoints in Macao to depart for Zhuhai. The number of departures is unlimited in the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Checkpoint, the Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port and the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal Checkpoint;

In view that Zhuhai has designated the arrival ports for tour groups, they must depart for Zhuhai via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Checkpoint or the Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port.

The Public Security Police Force will manage the above passenger clearance arrangements according to its competence, and adopt on-scene control measures to divert the crowds in response to the passenger flow in all ports. Cross-boundary passengers should pay attention to the clearance arrangements in Zhuhai and Macao, comply with the measures concerned, and cross the border via the ports as stipulated.