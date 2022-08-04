Governor Abbott Lauds West Texas’ Economic Ingenuity At West Texas Legislative Summit In San Angelo

TEXAS, August 4 - August 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded Texas' booming economic success and the undeniable contributions of West Texas at the 18th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit in San Angelo. Addressing a large crowd at Angelo State University, the Governor championed West Texas' key role in the Texas economic might and highlighted ways the State of Texas continues to fight for the interests of West Texans.

"The spirit of American ingenuity is deeply rooted in the rugged spirit of West Texas, and the role this region has in Texas' economic juggernaut should be safeguarded," said Governor Abbott. "From increasing rural broadband to securing our border to preserving our energy industry, the interests of West Texans have remained a top priority for the State of Texas. The people of West Texas have helped our state become a global economic powerhouse, and we will continue fighting for policies that keep the promise of Texas alive in their communities."

Hosted by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, the West Texas Legislative Summit brings together lawmakers, industry experts, and local leaders to showcase the achievements of the Texas economy and discuss its future.