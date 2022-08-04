Governor Abbott Applauds TWC’s $296,000 Career Training Grant Award To Weatherford College

TEXAS, August 4 - August 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today applauded the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarding Weatherford College a grant for more than $296,000 to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant will help the public community college in North Central Texas train students for the First Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers program through hands-on learning.

"The State of Texas is laying the groundwork to continue developing our skilled and diverse workforce for generations," said Governor Abbott. "Students across the state are receiving comprehensive training and career development thanks to support provided by the Texas Workforce Commission through funds provided by the Texas Legislature. As Texas continues to grow and diversify, students across multiple industries will keep our state competitive and the best place in the nation to live and work."

Weatherford College's grant funding will help the college purchase and install earth-moving simulator equipment that trains students in the use of a forklift, backhoe loader, hydraulic excavator, and bulldozer.

With funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC utilizes JET grants to defray start-up costs for career development and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, as well as school districts.

The award to Weatherford College is the latest example of grants that TWC will be offering Texas schools and colleges in the coming months, representing significant investment in career and technical education across the state.

