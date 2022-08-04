Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Dickson, Feuerbacher To OneStar National Service Commission

August 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Verlene Dickson and Ashleigh Feuerbacher to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2024 and March 15, 2025, respectively. The commission serves as the state's liaison to the Corporation for National and Community Service. The commission oversees Texas' participation in the Corporation for National and Community Service programs and prepares an annual comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state. Additionally, the commission helps oversee the Rebuild Texas Fund to help Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Verlene Dickson of Amarillo is the Director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Service. She served in the United States Army until she retired from the military in 2013. She is a member and club treasurer of the Amarillo Community Lion’s Club and a member and Quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 430. Dickson received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and a Master's in Religion from Liberty University.

Ashleigh Feuerbacher of Stephenville is the Vice President and Chief Project Manager of the Stephenville Economic Development Authority. She is a member of the International Economic Development Council, the Texas Economic Development Council, and 50 Women Strong. She is a volunteer for Stephenville Downtown Merchants, Graham Street Youth, Erath County 4-H, Stephenville FFA Booster Club and mentor for Foster's Home For Children. Feuerbacher received a Bachelor of Business Administration and is currently seeking a Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University.

Governor Abbott Appoints Dickson, Feuerbacher To OneStar National Service Commission

