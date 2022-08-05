Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Reminds Tennesseans of Federal Identification Requirements Change Nine Months From Today

TENNESSEE – Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019 and has issued 2,259,820 REAL ID credentials to date.

Alternate Documents instead of a REAL ID that will be accepted? A passport or other acceptable alternative form of identification found here can be used in place of a REAL ID credential.

What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL ID, customers will need to bring one proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, a valid Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. In addition, if there has been a name change, a certified legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the approved documents. A complete list of accepted documents can be found here. All documents must be originals or certified. Photocopies will not be accepted. We suggest you utilize the convenient option of uploading your required documents beforehand.

Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk Partner. Participating locations can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

What if you don’t need a REAL ID? Those who do not wish to obtain a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or common credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, banking, voting, accessing hospitals, post offices, and federal courts.

How much does the REAL ID cost? If this is your initial issuance, the standard fee is $28.00. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate fee depending on license classification. Click here to find the exact cost of your duplicate license.

Where can I find more information about REAL ID? More information about a Tennessee REAL ID can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

We encourage everyone to come in before the deadline on May 3, 2023, to avoid the potential influx of customers at our Driver Services Centers.

