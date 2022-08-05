Final Edition of the North Carolina Waterfowl Print and Stamp on Sale Now

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 2, 2022) — Officials with the Wildlife Commission announced today that the 40th and final edition of the waterfowl print and stamp is now available online at the N.C. Wild Store while supplies last. The artwork features a pair of wood ducks painted by the award-winning artist, Ron Louque.

Louque has won a record of 31 conservation stamp contests and reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the 2002 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest for the 2003 Federal Duck Stamp. His accolades and conservation-minded artistic talents made him the ideal artist for this year’s milestone print.

The N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp and Print program was established in 1983 by the Wildlife Commission and generated some supplemental revenue for waterfowl conservation in the state, including acquiring and improving habitat. However, with more and more license and permit purchases being made online, collector interest in the prints has declined, and last year, the Wildlife Commission made the difficult decision to end the stamp program and the annual prints. Many other state wildlife agencies have made similar decisions.

The print and stamp prices will be as follows:

Waterfowl Conservation Print: $135 plus tax.

Waterfowl Conservation Mint Stamp: $14 plus tax.

Waterfowl Conservation Adhesive Stamp: $14 plus tax.

View dimensions and purchase the print and stamp at NCWildstore.com.