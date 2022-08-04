Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,310 in the last 365 days.

Statement on State of Oregon v. Monsanto Company, Solutia, Inc Pharmacia LLC Litigation

Today, Bayer AG, in its quarterly earnings statement referenced a “provision” amount (an amount generally put aside from profit to meet probable future expense) primarily for litigation with the State of Oregon.

In January of 2018, the State of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Company, (a subsidiary of Bayer AG), Solutia, Inc., and Pharmacia LLC, to recover damages for contamination related to polychlorinated biphenyls, highly toxic chemicals known more commonly as “PCBs”.

Trial was to begin in late May, but was reset, in order for the parties to negotiate a settlement of the case.  The case was set over until the spring, in the event a settlement is not concluded.  Absent a settlement, Oregon is confident of its case and will pursue its claims vigorously.

You just read:

Statement on State of Oregon v. Monsanto Company, Solutia, Inc Pharmacia LLC Litigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.