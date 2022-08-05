Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,310 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins 21 States in Ami­cus Brief to U.S. Supreme Court to Reex­am­ine Spend­ing Clause Precedent

Attorney General Paxton joined an Indiana-led amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court, with 22 states in all, in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, No. 21-806 (U.S.). The brief argues that the Court should reexamine outdated and anomalous precedent that permits implied private rights of action under Section 1983 to enforce contractual conditions imposed by the federal government under Spending Clause legislation. Instead, the Court should establish a clear, bright-line rule that--consistent with principles of political accountability and contract law—private, non-contracting actors may not use a tort cause of action under Section 1983 to enforce such contractual conditions.  

“Spending Clause statutes are fundamentally contractual: Congress requires grant recipients, such as states, to comply with conditions in exchange for federal funding,” the brief states. “Permitting private actions to enforce federal conditions based on implied rights erodes that foundational limitation on Congress’s Spending Clause power.” 

To read the letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins 21 States in Ami­cus Brief to U.S. Supreme Court to Reex­am­ine Spend­ing Clause Precedent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.