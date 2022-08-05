Cormorant Cove beach is now open to water recreation, King County

On August 3, 2022, Seattle Public Utilities lifted the closure at Cormorant Cove beach in King County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk. The park is now open for water contact recreation.

Local health jurisdictions or Seattle Public Utilities issue water-contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

Top swimming tips

It is always a good idea to shower after swimming and to wash your hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand. Other swimming tips are on our website.

Help your beach to prevent future advisories and closures. Follow our Fecal Matters blog posts or join our email notification list for beach bacteria news and information. We are also on Twitter and Facebook.

See the map

Our BEACH Program swimming map always has the latest marine swimming advisories.

