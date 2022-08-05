Environmental penalties issued for the 2nd quarter of 2022

Chelan Chelan 05/25/2022 Slappfisk Corporation During an inspection on May 25, 2022, a number of violations were encountered. Slappfisk Corporation did not test their cathodic protection system, a corrosion protection for metals that prevents holes from developing and releasing contaminants to the environment, with the required frequency. They also did not comply with operator training requirements, maintain proper records or meet financial responsibility requirements. $1,100 Stephanie May

509-202-5674

Clark Ridgefield 06/10/2022 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC The Portland-based contractor was fined for repeatedly discharging polluted construction stormwater into a tributary of Gee Creek. The company also failed to follow numerous best management practices required under its Construction Stormwater General Permit, despite being offered technical assistance by Ecology staff. News Release $135,000 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Franklin Pasco 06/23/2022 Jaimes Rosendo On Dec. 22, 2021, Franklin County Fire District #3 responded to a report of illegal burning of garbage and roofing debris. After extinguishing the fire, the fire department forwarded incident information to Ecology. $1,500 Stephanie May

509-202-5674

Grays Harbor Westport 04/13/2022 Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC From April 2020 through November 2021, Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC released wastewater containing fecal coliform, grease, oils, and other solids above the amounts allowed in its permit. The company also did not monitor several wastewater discharges as required by the permit. News Release In July, Ecology and the company announced a settlement agreement for this penalty. News Release $123,000 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Grays Harbor Cosmopolis 06/14/2022 Cosmo Specialty Fibers In January 2022, the Cosmo Specialty Fibers mill’s wastewater treatment system discharged water with high levels of organic pollutants, which can contribute to low oxygen levels in the receiving water. News Release $18,000 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Jefferson Port Townsend 05/17/2022 Port Townsend Paper Corp. Between November 2021 and March 2022, the Port Townsend Paper Corporation spilled approximately 800 gallons of untreated process wastewater into Port Townsend Bay, and exceeded the pollution discharge levels allowed in their water quality permit 14 times. News Release $27,000 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

King Kirkland 04/04/2022 Skagit Valley Farm In 2021, Skagit Valley Farm irrigated 382 acres of market crops without water rights after Ecology informed this entity that these activities were unlawful. News Release $267,000 Jimmy Norris

360-480-5722

King Seattle 04/22/2022 Tom Germain On Nov. 13, 2021, during a fuel polishing operation on the vessel ZUMA, mis-aligned valves led to the discharge of 127 gallons of diesel fuel to the Salmon Bay area of the Lake Washington Ship Canal. $1,500 Ty Keltner

360-515-6868

Kitsap Port Orchard 06/10/2022 Robert Terry Ross Jr. On March 8, 2021, Kitsap County Public Works reported a 1,000-foot rainbow sheen in Yukon Harbor in Port Orchard. Ecology responders determined the sheen was coming from the ship QUIET TIME which had sank at the public dock in Pomeroy Park at the Port of Manchester. $6,400 Ty Keltner

360-515-6868

Kitsap Silverdale 06/17/2022 Terry Peterson On Jan. 5, 2021, the vessel JOJO dragged anchor, running aground near the seawall of the Silverdale Waterfront Park during a storm. The vessel spilled approximately 71 gallons of diesel. $25,000 Ty Keltner

360-515-6868

Kittitas Ellensburg 06/17/2022 Harms Pacific Trucking Inc. On Sept. 17, 2020, a truck operated by Harms Pacific Transport was involved in a crash, resulting in liquid asphalt being spilled on Highway 10 near the junction with Highway 97 in Ellensburg. $3,000 Ty Keltner

360-515-6868

Okanogan Twisp 05/05/2022 Methow Valley Truck and Tractor LLC On April 21, 2021, an Ecology inspector witnessed the remains of illegal burning of prohibited materials, including plastic oil jugs, used automotive oil filters, used automotive air filters, various plastics and other assorted garbage. $3,500 Stephanie May

509-202-5674

Okanogan Winthrop 04/26/2022 Cascade Concrete Products, Inc. On Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, 2021, Ecology received reports of smoke from a large burn pile. Ecology responders determined that construction debris and other organic materials were being burned on an ongoing basis without proper permits, violating clean air and outdoor burning regulations. $9,500 Stephanie May

509-202-5674

Pierce Eatonville 05/18/2022 Matthew Payne In 2019, Ecology received an environmental complaint regarding livestock having direct access to Ohop Creek. Ecology contacted the landowner on multiple occasions to educate him on water quality issues and available resources to address water quality concerns. Issues continued to go unaddressed, so a penalty was issued. $3,000 Jeff Zenk

360-280-3704

Whatcom Lynden 04/28/2022 Snow Farm Since 2019, Ecology has documented bacteria-contaminated water being discharged from the property. Ecology contacted the landowner on multiple occasions to inform him about water quality issues and best management practices. The discharges continued, and a penalty was issued. $3,000 Scarlet Tang

206-594-0002

Whitman Pullman 06/07/2022 S & E Mader, Inc. On Feb. 3, 2022, Ecology received a complaint about illegal burning. Following an investigation, Ecology inspectors confirmed illegal burning without an Ecology Agricultural Burn Pile Permit. $2,500 Stephanie May

509-202-5674