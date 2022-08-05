Environmental penalties issued for the 2nd quarter of 2022

|Chelan
|Chelan
|05/25/2022
|Slappfisk Corporation
|During an inspection on May 25, 2022, a number of violations were encountered. Slappfisk Corporation did not test their cathodic protection system, a corrosion protection for metals that prevents holes from developing and releasing contaminants to the environment, with the required frequency. They also did not comply with operator training requirements, maintain proper records or meet financial responsibility requirements.
|$1,100
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674
|Clark
|Ridgefield
|06/10/2022
|1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC
|The Portland-based contractor was fined for repeatedly discharging polluted construction stormwater into a tributary of Gee Creek. The company also failed to follow numerous best management practices required under its Construction Stormwater General Permit, despite being offered technical assistance by Ecology staff. News Release
|$135,000
|
Jeff Zenk
360-280-3704
|Franklin
|Pasco
|06/23/2022
|Jaimes Rosendo
|On Dec. 22, 2021, Franklin County Fire District #3 responded to a report of illegal burning of garbage and roofing debris. After extinguishing the fire, the fire department forwarded incident information to Ecology.
|$1,500
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674
|Grays Harbor
|Westport
|04/13/2022
|Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC
|From April 2020 through November 2021, Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC released wastewater containing fecal coliform, grease, oils, and other solids above the amounts allowed in its permit. The company also did not monitor several wastewater discharges as required by the permit. News Release
In July, Ecology and the company announced a settlement agreement for this penalty. News Release
|$123,000
|
Jeff Zenk
360-280-3704
|Grays Harbor
|Cosmopolis
|06/14/2022
|Cosmo Specialty Fibers
|In January 2022, the Cosmo Specialty Fibers mill’s wastewater treatment system discharged water with high levels of organic pollutants, which can contribute to low oxygen levels in the receiving water. News Release
|$18,000
|
Jeff Zenk
360-280-3704
|Jefferson
|Port Townsend
|05/17/2022
|Port Townsend Paper Corp.
|Between November 2021 and March 2022, the Port Townsend Paper Corporation spilled approximately 800 gallons of untreated process wastewater into Port Townsend Bay, and exceeded the pollution discharge levels allowed in their water quality permit 14 times. News Release
|$27,000
|
Jeff Zenk
360-280-3704
|King
|Kirkland
|04/04/2022
|Skagit Valley Farm
|In 2021, Skagit Valley Farm irrigated 382 acres of market crops without water rights after Ecology informed this entity that these activities were unlawful. News Release
|$267,000
|
Jimmy Norris
360-480-5722
|King
|Seattle
|04/22/2022
|Tom Germain
|On Nov. 13, 2021, during a fuel polishing operation on the vessel ZUMA, mis-aligned valves led to the discharge of 127 gallons of diesel fuel to the Salmon Bay area of the Lake Washington Ship Canal.
|$1,500
|
Ty Keltner
360-515-6868
|Kitsap
|Port Orchard
|06/10/2022
|Robert Terry Ross Jr.
|On March 8, 2021, Kitsap County Public Works reported a 1,000-foot rainbow sheen in Yukon Harbor in Port Orchard. Ecology responders determined the sheen was coming from the ship QUIET TIME which had sank at the public dock in Pomeroy Park at the Port of Manchester.
|$6,400
|
Ty Keltner
360-515-6868
|Kitsap
|Silverdale
|06/17/2022
|Terry Peterson
|On Jan. 5, 2021, the vessel JOJO dragged anchor, running aground near the seawall of the Silverdale Waterfront Park during a storm. The vessel spilled approximately 71 gallons of diesel.
|$25,000
|
Ty Keltner
360-515-6868
|Kittitas
|Ellensburg
|06/17/2022
|Harms Pacific Trucking Inc.
|On Sept. 17, 2020, a truck operated by Harms Pacific Transport was involved in a crash, resulting in liquid asphalt being spilled on Highway 10 near the junction with Highway 97 in Ellensburg.
|$3,000
|
Ty Keltner
360-515-6868
|Okanogan
|Twisp
|05/05/2022
|Methow Valley Truck and Tractor LLC
|On April 21, 2021, an Ecology inspector witnessed the remains of illegal burning of prohibited materials, including plastic oil jugs, used automotive oil filters, used automotive air filters, various plastics and other assorted garbage.
|$3,500
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674
|Okanogan
|Winthrop
|04/26/2022
|Cascade Concrete Products, Inc.
|On Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, 2021, Ecology received reports of smoke from a large burn pile. Ecology responders determined that construction debris and other organic materials were being burned on an ongoing basis without proper permits, violating clean air and outdoor burning regulations.
|$9,500
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674
|Pierce
|Eatonville
|05/18/2022
|Matthew Payne
|In 2019, Ecology received an environmental complaint regarding livestock having direct access to Ohop Creek. Ecology contacted the landowner on multiple occasions to educate him on water quality issues and available resources to address water quality concerns. Issues continued to go unaddressed, so a penalty was issued.
|$3,000
|
Jeff Zenk
360-280-3704
|Whatcom
|Lynden
|04/28/2022
|Snow Farm
|Since 2019, Ecology has documented bacteria-contaminated water being discharged from the property. Ecology contacted the landowner on multiple occasions to inform him about water quality issues and best management practices. The discharges continued, and a penalty was issued.
|$3,000
|
Scarlet Tang
206-594-0002
|Whitman
|Pullman
|06/07/2022
|S & E Mader, Inc.
|On Feb. 3, 2022, Ecology received a complaint about illegal burning. Following an investigation, Ecology inspectors confirmed illegal burning without an Ecology Agricultural Burn Pile Permit.
|$2,500
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674
|Yakima
|Union Gap
|06/23/2022
|Circle K 9513
|During an inspection on June 23, 2022, Ecology inspectors found that there were no operator training records available, walkthrough checklist on site, tank release records, testing documents or compliance tag. Additionally, sensors were disabled and no actions were taken on fuel alarms since April.
|$1,000
|
Stephanie May
509-202-5674