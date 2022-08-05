UPDATE: Autopsies Completed In Maquoketa Caves State Park Triple Homicide
August 4, 2022
ANKENY, Iowa – On July 22, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Officers located three deceased victims, as well as the body of a man investigators believe was responsible for their deaths. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death of all four people.
Tyler Schmidt, age 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. Sarah Schmidt, age 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Lula Schmidt, age 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
Anthony Sherwin, age 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide.
The investigation into the events surrounding the homicides is ongoing. However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.
No further information will be released at this time.
