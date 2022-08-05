Submit Release
August 3 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Launches New Periodic Reporting Tool to Make Reporting Easier for Colorado Businesses

Denver, August 3, 2022 - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has launched a new online process for business entities to file Periodic Reports. The new process is easy to use, intuitive, and provides help to filers on each page while using customer-friendly language. This new tool is available to business entities filing Period Reports starting today.  

“Opening, owning, and growing a business is challenging. Making it easier for Coloradans to file required reports allows them more time to focus on their businesses,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I’m proud to include this among the many steps my office has taken to make Colorado one of the most business-friendly states in the nation.”

Reporting entities such as Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), corporations, nonprofit organizations and foreign entities are required to file a Periodic Report each year to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The Report allows entities to update their principal office address and registered agent information and helps ensure current information about Colorado businesses is available to the public.

The new tool, which was designed with feedback from businesses in Colorado, has a responsive design that works across different electronic devices. It also allows business agents to stay up-to-date with reminders to file the periodic report via email or text message.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has long been a valuable resource for businesses throughout the state by offering service and support at a level not seen in other states. From easy, affordable filing to ongoing technological advances designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the system the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office utilizes is among the best in the country. 

You can learn more about Periodic Reports here.

A summary of services offered by the Secretary of State’s Office for businesses can be found here. For more information on all the services offered by the Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division, please visit www.ColoradoSOS.gov.

